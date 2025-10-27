Stock & Steal Alert: 15% off select Timex Watches (at pre-recent-price-raise prices)

Somebody might want to tell Macy’s their Timex watch pricing appears to be at least somewhat out of date…

Current price at Timex direct = $299 (and o.o.s.)

A “Newman” on a budget. Wait, so… this Newman then? Okay, bad metaphor. Great looking watch though. Panda dial, motorsport inspired strap, and a pleasant to many not oversized 39mm case diameter.

Current price at Timex direct = $329

21 jewel Miyota automatic movement, leather strap with deployant clasp, and smart looks. It’s certainly not a cheap Timex, but it does look like a watch which should cost a lot more. Worth noting is that these come with quick release spring bars in the strap. So it’s easy to swap out the stock black-croc version for brown when you need it to match brown shoes and a brown belt.

Current price at Timex direct = $219 (and o.o.s.)

Full review here. A new favorite design of theirs. Cream, layered dial. Chronograph quartz movement. Antiqued-leather strap with deployant clasp. Also comes with quick release pins for easy strap swap outs.

Current price at Timex direct = $299 (and o.o.s.)

Hamilton Field Mechanical looks at a more palatable price. Japanese automatic movement. Priced less than the Hamilton quartz.

The Macy’s 15% off select watches code FRIEND runs through November 4th.

That’s all.

Carry on.

P.S.

There are more brands on sale than just Timex, although it appears that Timex is the one notable suffering from “pre-recent-price-raise-itis.” The other makes have full MSRPs in line with what’s showing on their brand websites. But know code FRIEND is working on select Mido, Citizen, Spinnaker, and yes Seiko watches too (although the Seikos were a few dollars cheaper last week)…

Kinda tough to get a deal on a Swiss watch these days, so the Midos are worth a specific call out. No Hamilton watches are getting the 15% off though. Those have been excluded from Macy’s deals for some years now. Best bet for some savings on Hamilton may be their storefront on Amazon. Oddly enough they have some models over there marked down by $50ish.

Okay, NOW carry on.