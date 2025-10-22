Steal Alert: Macy’s 25% off select Seiko watches

A normal discount for these Seiko watches at Macy’s is (sticks finger in air, reads sheep’s entrails, recalibrates dowsing rod) …20%. Sometimes 15% is all you’ll get. And with tariffs and price increases hitting the watch world especially hard, often they’re just stuck to full price.

So yes, Virginia, 25% off ain’t half bad.

Macy’s is obviously an authorized dealer. So unlike gray market sellers, you’ll get the full factory warranty with these. And that’s true peace of mind. Take it from a guy who just dropped off a Seiko for some servicing and got quoted $500 + a 6 month wait. Bought that thing second hand, so, no warranty for me. Having a factory warranty sure woulda been nice.

Anyway, no code necessary for the savings at Macy’s. Off we go with the picks…

Full review can be found here, and you can see it featured in our double time series here as well as here. The Seiko 5 Sports dive-style is basically a baby Planet Ocean for a measly ~3.2% of the P.O.’s price. It’s easy to read, it feels rugged and well built, and the 42.5mm case brings some tool-watch “presence,” yet should wear great for most. The exhibition caseback shows off the hacking, hand-winding, Japanese-made 4R36 movement. Bracelet is terrific with its comfortable brushed links (just the edges are polished,) which avoids the jangly/overly-intricate/shiny “jewelry” look. 100m resistance is plenty, and while the crown doesn’t screw down, it feels incredibly solid.

A favorite of watch aficionados, this is the one with an almost iridescent blueish-silver dial. Case size is a pleasing for many 40.5mm, and the movement hacks and hand winds. The hands and indices look razor sharp, the case back is an exhibition style showing off the 23-jewel movement, and the slightly tapered crown has a classically styled Seiko “S” etched into it. But it’s the band that’s a deal breaker for some of us. Sure it’s pliable leather with a soft underside, and the blue accent stitching is neat, but the topside is a glossy almost patent leather. It’s easy to see what they’re going for here, but it just doesn’t do the piece justice. Looks cheap. Yet a strap change-out is simple enough. Go with a black croc style embossed instead.

Basically Seiko’s version of that luxury “crown” brand’s Explorer model. Sporty enough to be worn with a t-shirt and jeans, yet refined enough to be worn with a suit and tie when needed. Specs from the brand are 40mm in diameter and 11.5mm thick. Wears pleasantly mid-sized. Feels great, looks great, and for a price that’s ~3% of that previously mentioned luxury brand.

Full review here. These are the watches which a few years back poured jet-fuel on Seiko’s already solid reputation for being high-bang for the buck. The Seiko 5 Sports GMT is rugged, fun, and a bit different than a normal diver thanks to the GMT function.

Full review here. Panda-dial racing good looks. Dependable, super accurate, solar-powered quartz movement. Build quality is really impressive. It just feels good on your wrist. Not flimsy. Not rickety. It’s solid. Also looks great on a leather strap. (Standard, perforated rally, “bund” strap, etc.)

Note that this is not the 39mm White/Black panda just mentioned. It’s a bit different. The 911 is 41mm in diameter, the dial is a silver sun-ray instead of white, and it has a two-tone black and gray tachymeter bezel. It also has a different hands-set which includes a red chronograph seconds hand, as well as a red hand on the power reserve sub dial at six o’clock. Full details/specs/ can be found over at Seiko, where they’re obviously nailed, epoxied, and welded to the full MSRP of $750.

The 25% off select Seiko (and other brands) watches sale at Macy’s is set to expire this Sunday, 10/26.

