Steal Alert: J. Crew 40% off select full price + additional $20 off $100 for Members

After a very, very quiet summer, J. Crew has really put the pedal to the promo metal to start fall. Over the summer they were doing lots of “up to” events, where many of the on-sale items hovered in the 20% – 30% off range. A flat 40% off w/ the code SHOPFALL is pretty significant for them. And simple too.

“But hasn’t the regular MSRP gone up on a lot of their goods?” Yes. Just like many other brands. But if tariffs are truly a “one time price adjustment“, then situations like this (no matter the brand) aren’t some mark it up to mark it down discounting trickery. It’s just the new (more expensive) normal.

AND… members are getting an additional $20 off purchases over $100. Check out this example:

Got that? Sweater is $168. Apply the 40% off code SHOPFALL. Make sure you’re logged into your account and then check the $20 off $100 offer at checkout. Final total = $80.80. Which is more than half off.

And yes, you can combine multiple less-expensive items to trip the $20 off $100 threshold.

Pretty… pretty good.

Prices below reflect the 40% off w/ SHOPFALL and if the $20 off $100 can be applied too, that’s noted as well. Deals run through Monday, 10/6. Let’s do this…

Really, really surprised to see the additional $20 off for members applying on these. Haven’t seen them drop that low in good long while.

Still made in Italy. A real favorite. English leather uppers, natural crepe rubber sole, unstructured and casual without looking sloppy. Something J. Crew has been making for years. Full review here.

Size shown is a medium on 5’10″/180. Available in brown or black. It’s not the super soft, plush, almost suede-like cotton moleskin many of us are used to. It feels more like canvas. There’s a very, very light brushed feel to it, but there’s no “squish” factor some other moleskin fabrics present. Still though, quite good. A brand new arrival. Should look great with everything from t-shirts to polos to over a sweater when it gets truly cold. And don’t think these are limited to “outerwear” use. Sure you could wear them as a light jacket, but more often than not those of us who love our chore jackets (my hand is raised) wear them like a super casual sportcoat/extra layer over tees, henleys, etc.

For when the defecation hits the ventilation and you just wanna batten down at home. 100% cotton for these. Just black so far.

Well under $200. Huzzah!

Yes these have gone up in price, overall. But so has (checks notes) lots of stuff. Like, everywhere. Across so many brands and shops. For example, even Allen Edmonds “handcrafted in Wisconsin” shoes have gone up ~$20 per pair of shoes, as they import a lot of the leather from Europe/have other imported “inputs.” So to grab a pair of these bestsellers from J. Crew for under two bills… that’s nice.

Goodyear welted, versatile shape (not overly pointy or elf-ish). Mini lug sole for traction. Also available in black. Pair shown above = the 2021 version. Review of the 2021 version can be found here.

Also shown at the very top of the post. 100% cotton. Textured knit. For those who appreciate the ease of cotton and/or have an allergy to wool or are extra sensitive to anything that may “itch.”

Still no camel option yet? Navy, black, or gray. Merino wool. Yes one can certainly find cheaper options out there, but perhaps these are worth the upcharge over the competition. From reader Toby R.: “I’ve always found J. Crew’s wool sweaters to hit really well at the ‘somewhat budget conscious but also wanting to look nice while being long-lasting and functional’ intersection.”

Looks like AE’s Higgins Mill, costs half the price. Not gonna be quite the same quality and not made with weatherproof leather, but… you get the idea. Runs on the small side. See our shoe expert’s review of last year’s suede version here.

Note: This is another one of those foundation items where buying two and applying the $20 off $100 could pay off nicely. If you bought two (mix/match color patterns if you’d like) then the total would be $97.60 total for members thanks to the $20 off deal. Works out to $48.80 per shirt, which is about half off. So in essence, it’s a BOGO deal.

These shirts are surprisingly good. Maybe not great (like something from Ledbury) but good. Quite good. Lots of colors and patterns, three fits (slim, classic, and tall), and made from a not flimsy feeling twill fabric with good stretch. 67% cotton/28% polyamide/5% elastane. Sold in “alpha” sizes though. So they’re more ballpark than the traditional neck and sleeve measurement shirts you’ll find elsewhere. Size shown above is an unaltered medium slim on 5’10″/185, and it’s a tad too small (especially in the neck) for my normally 16/33 shirt wearing frame.

Now half off with the stacking deals. 60% cotton / 40% recycled polyamide for a bit of extra water resistance.

Boots season is also cords season. So here they be.

Another defacto BOGO (buy one, get one) if you put two in your cart and apply both the SHOPFALL code and log into your account to take an additional $20 off. That would see them drop to $48.80 per shirt ($97.60 for two, normally $98 per shirt when not on sale).

These are their bestselling, lighter weight, broken in feeling but not broken down cotton poplin shirts. The shirts that made J. Crew famous. Slim, classic, tall, or slim untucked fits.

Shown at the very, very top of the post in green. Hard to get more classic than that. One of their bestsellers/top rated items. Good to see they made it in black as well as navy, along with the usual earth tones.

J. Crew’s new revamped 5 pockets. Something that’s in-between classic chinos and jeans. It’s the style of pants a lot of us reach for multiple times a week if not almost every day. 97% cotton/3% elastane.

A long sleeve tee that’s a bit more than “just” a long sleeve tee.

Can look really smart and different under a more casual leaning sportcoat or suit or v-neck. For when you get tired of the same old poplins and oxfords. Chambray is a little more rugged looking, a lot more interesting, but still easy wearing in this “one-year wash.”

A price-increase note: Last year these were $59.50 at full price. This year = $75.

A customer favorite. Their standard weight henleys. Henleys are great, and J. Crew’s vintage-wash fabric has its fans. Not super thick or bulky. Ten colors to choose from.

And now the short sleeves. Something to mix it up when a t-shirt feels too boring and a polo feels like too much. Looks great with shorts, chinos, or jeans.

***Note: Anything below this line is final sale and an extra 40% off with the code SHOPFALL***

Final means final. No returns or exchanges.

Lake Shoes in Suede – $84.99 FINAL with $20 off $100 ($195)

For those who feel like boat shoes are too preppy, but still want an easy & casual slip on. Scattered sizes available at post time.

All cashmere crewnecks in a thermal style waffle knit. Final price depends on which color you’re after. Five colors to choose from.

Not their Ludlow fit, but their more generous leaning Crosby. 50% wool, 50% linen from England’s Moon Mill. Half lined in the back for extra breathability.

Flight Jacket in Lightweight Cotton Poplin – $87.39 FINAL with $20 off $100 ($198)

Again… final sale so no returns or exchanges. One of those looks that J. Crew excels at. Simple to the point of boring to some eyes, yet really well executed and timeless without looking frumpy to others. Lightweight cotton poplin.

Last year’s very Filson-looking wool cruiser jacket. Still a good selection of sizes left at post time. Nice price, but final sale so nor returns or exchanges.

The J. Crew 40% off select + additional 40% off final sale items code SHOPFALL plus additional $20 off $100 for members runs through Monday October 6th.