Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $30 Merino Sweaters, Under $300 Wool Suits, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Half off and not final sale is unusually good for J. Crew. And while the 50% off selection is teeny, to see them include their bestselling secret wash shirts in there is a surprise. Full original picks from this sale can be found here if you’re interested. Code SHOPFALL expires tonight, 9/15/25.

Not quite as good as their every-so-often one day 64% off most sales, but those are usually buried on a Sunday when not many are looking. So if you missed the most recent one of those, just know that this 60% off is still pretty darn good for Banana Republic’s step-down, more affordable, but still stylish BR Factory brand. Big fan of those traveler jeans. Very impressive for the price. This is BRF’s Friends and Family event to run side-by-side with big brother Banana Republic. 50% off + additional 20% off that discounted price ends Sunday 9/21.

Select suits only and while it’s an “up to” 20% off (some suits are 15% off…) it does stack on some already on sale options. Sizes are scattered. The two picks above had at least a decent size selection at post time. Sale is set to end tomorrow.

Be aware that the J. Crew Factory clearance section is pretty picked over right now. So while sometimes their extra 70% off 3+ blowout promos can yield some options, this one is tighter than normal. As always, final means final. No returns or exchanges. And don’t forget the “socks” trick, where if you find an item you like, add a couple pairs of socks (or something else super cheap) and you might just come out ahead even with the extra items. Code BESTEVER is set to expire tonight, Monday 9/15.

Also worth a mention: