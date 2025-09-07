Banana Republic Factory: 64 – 70% off most 24-Hour Event

For Banana Republic Factory, 50% off MSRP is just fine while anything 60% off or over is quite good. Why? Because BR Factory is one of those brands (like J. Crew Factory) which is almost always having a “big” sale. So perspective is necessary.

Bottom line: these one day events are one of their better sales. (which is why they’re sneaky and usually run them for just 24 hours, usually on a Sunday). The vast majority of the picks below are 64% off (40% off + additional 40% off at checkout). The new fall arrivals help too, now that we’ve hit September. No code necessary for the extra 40% off. Discount should happen when the item hits your cart. Off we go…It’s a fast one. Ends today, Sunday 9/7.

The ubiquitous quilted jacket so many brands make this time of year. Nice to see they made it in black as well as the standard deep green. Some brands stick to just earth tones and blues for their quilted outerwear.

Size shown: 32×32 on 5’10″/180.

Boots. Sweaters. Jeans. ‘Tis the season, or at least it will be soon enough. These Traveler Jeans from BR Factory are surprisingly great for the asking price. They’re super comfortable with lots of stretch. 56% cotton, 25% viscose rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex. A real favorite.

Tenured Professor style on a bit of a budget. 50% recycled polyester, 45% wool, 5% nylon. Tough to find a wool-blend blazer under a hundred bucks these days (outside of a thrift shop.)

All merino, lighter weight v-necks at a truly affordable price. Four basic colors to pick from. A fall/winter/spring standard.

Infinitely more versatile than most other jackets. Dead simple, and that’s the point. Quiet, classy, timeless style doesn’t shout. And Mac Jackets go with everything from jeans and sneakers to a full suit and tie. 66% cotton, 34% recycled polyester.

More merino. This time, crewnecks. And like the v-necks they claim to be washable, although many of us find the risk of washing inexpensive “washable” merino sweaters like these to not be worth the risk. Just take them to the dry cleaner on occasion. As merino is naturally anti-microbial, you’ll be surprised how long a merino sweater can go between cleanings. Of course if you’ve sweated it up hard, or got a stain on it or something, take it to the cleaners.

Size shown: 32×32 slim on 5’10″/185. They’re a touch long when not at full sprint.

One of those items from BRF that’s good enough you’d be likely to ask “why would I pay for the mainline version?” 96% cotton/4% elastane, and it actually feels like there’s more stretch in there. They move that well, as shown above. Machine wash cold/tumble dry low. Color shown above is “cinnamon spice.”

All you need now is a pumpkin patch and a photographer and you’ll be ready for the annual family-photo shoot. “But what if you don’t have kids… or a spouse?” Borrow some. Come to think of it, that’d make an incredible holiday prank. Borrow a spouse and a couple of kids, do a pumpkin patch or leafy photo shoot (don’t forget cheap matching outfits for the kiddos), and send ’em out and see what happens.

For those who live where it’s still warm if not hot. 52% linen, 48% polyester. Three colors. Downright cheap. You don’t see 82% off at BR Factory often, especially when something isn’t final sale yet. 4.5/5 stars after 180+ reviews.

Tail isn’t chopped, sleeves have non functioning sleeve cuff buttons (for easier tailoring), and the fabric is a 3-season, midweight, sturdy feeling twill. More polyester than wool, but that’s a healthy dose of wool for $220. Can’t expect a half-canvas construction or fancy details/trim pieces at this price, but for a cheap suit? These separates have potential. Fully lined in polyester. So between that and the midweight poly/wool blend, don’t wear it in the summer. Should be good in fall/winter/spring. Standby for a full in person look.

True outerwear. Nylon shell. Not some knit sweater-jacket hybrid. Pocket on the right sleeve which is a signature of the bomber style.

BR Factory’s stretch cotton chinos. 97% cotton, 3% spandex. All the colors you’d expect. Even has the “butt patch” just like mainline BR chinos.

That’s a fall jacket alright. Navy or brown. Traditional chore jacket style, in one of fall’s favorite fabrics.

Texture at an affordable price in three different colors. Bravo BRF, bravo.

Shown above: Size 32×32 athletic fit in brown heather on 5’10″/180.

Really, really good for the price. Soft, stretch-infused, versatile five-pocket-style pants. When you want to wear jeans but don’t want to wear jeans and don’t want to wear chinos/khakis either. They do seem to shrink up a little in the wash. So know that.

They’re calling it a jacket, but it sure looks like a cardigan. Fabric seems to indicate sweater-like properties too: 53% cotton, 44% polyester, 3% elastane spandex. And full zip Sweaters > Half or Quarter Zip Sweaters. Because if you get hot, you can take off a full zip cardigan without pulling it clear up over your head.

High-style dress pants in cool colors/patterns at an actually affordable price. Just know these are slim and cut purposefully on the shorter side. Cotton/poly/rayon/spandex blend.

Stripes, solids, and some heathered options. 100% organic cotton. Relaxed fit, so if you want a trim fit they say to size down.

More tees, this time in a super smooth mercerized cotton. BRF’s take on the dressy t-shirt thing. Not broken in/super slubbed/or made to look like an old favorite. Just know that some mercerized cotton garments can shrink in the wash. Sometimes.

We hit the v-necks first then covered the crews… you think we’d get outta here without mentioning the half-zips? Business casual ain’t gonna sexify itself. The watercooler is your runway, where “work” becomes werk. MAKE ‘EM WANNA TURN THEMSELVES INTO HR FOR WHAT THEY’RE THINKING.

The Up to 50% off + additional 40% off most event at BR Factory is set to expire Sunday, September 7th. Outbound shipping is $7 unless you’re one of their higher tiered rewards members. Returns are free, although those outbound shipping charges are non refundable.