Banana Republic 40% off Friends and Family Event – Fall 2025

40% off is as deep as Banana Republic goes. They only do it a handful of times a year: Once in the spring, now here in early fall, and then a few times around the holidays (Black Friday and whatnot.) It’s also been three months since Banana Republic ran a sizable discount on their full-priced stuff. And back then (in June) it was “only” 30% off.

So yeah. This is significant.

Leather and suede apparel, cashmere and cashmere blends, 3rd party, and a few other random categories are excluded. Clearance stuff is out too. But most full priced stuff, including their new Fall arrivals, is getting 40% off, no code needed. Also know that if your purchase is $175+, they’re offering free 2-3 day shipping with the code BRSHIP at checkout.

Ends Sunday 9/21. Let’s get to the picks…

Great collars, wrinkle resistant 100% cotton fabric, and all the colors/patterns you could want. A bit of ironing may be needed by most, but it irons up easy and doesn’t come out of the dryer looking like a wreck. So if you wear it under a suit, sportcoat, or sweater, you can probably get away with skipping the iron. The one major drawback (and it’s a dealbreaker for some) is that despite being dress shirts, they’re sold in “alpha” sizes like small, medium, large, etc. Although they do offer a tall template, for our vertically blessed folks out there. Really wish BR would make the switch to neck and sleeve measurements for their dress shirts. It’s just more precise. Size shown above is a medium slim fit on 5’10″/185.

When they’re on super sale like this, they’re the market’s best balance of price (not cheap but not triple digits) and nice quality/feel/significant stretch. Still an investment at almost eighty bucks, but worth it to a lot of us. Fabric blend is 64% cotton, 28% Tencel (lyocell), 6% elasterrell, 2% spandex. The end result is a soft and stretchy, ultra-comfortable pair of jeans. Slim or straight fits. (Historical side note: These are not the 2.0 they debuted last year (CHOO CHOO) which had more texture. I think we can now call the 2.0 the New Coke of BR’s denim line. They introduced it, they were good but not as great as the OG, and now they’re back to something very much like the OG.)

Pricing Note: Yes the slims cost less than the straight fit. Maybe it’s because the slims use a little less fabric, or maybe it’s because they still have slims in “pre-tariff” stock and the straights are what the slims will eventually rise to.

“Leather apparel as well as sale items are excluded.” Well this one is leather and it’s also on sale and the 40% off is stacking at checkout. Now where’s the nearest Lime scooter. I gotta make some tongues wag.

Extra fine merino. Tons of colors. BR’s merino sweaters are an annual favorite as they’re a step above in terms of quality when compared to cheaper brands, yet they also go on sale.

NOTE: Oddly enough there’s no v-neck version at present. They have a chunkier v-neck option, but it doesn’t look like their standard extra fine merino v-necks are in stock quite yet.

Again, no v-necks (yet), but the half zips are in. Gray, black, or navy.

Pretty great suit for ~$400. These are their flagship suits. Sold as separates, so you pick the size of the jacket and the size of the trousers independent of each other. No “nested” pairs here where you may be stuck with a pair of pants or jacket a touch too big or small. Tropical wool weight, which will be more comfortable in warmer weather but also excels year round. See our review of their signatures suits here, albeit in a slightly different, all-season nailhead wool.

Black, Dark Brown, or Cognac. A belt to go with that V.B.C. wool suit.

Because when suited up, slimming down your E.D.C. is a good idea. A regular wallet can feel a little clunky. Having a slim card case on hand is smart. Grab your ID and a couple of cards, stash some cash in a money clip, and you’ll be good to go. Oddly enough these are on sale and the 40% off is stacking at post time.

One of their bestsellers. The mid-point between chinos and jeans. Three fits. Soft and flexible Italian milled fabric: 58% organic cotton, 32% modal, 7% polyester, 3% elastane. Lots of colors.

Same idea as their regular 5-pocket travelers, only here in a fall and winter ready stretch corduroy.

Tactical-crew! No turtle-neck necessary. Think of it like Bond’s sweater in No Time to Die, minus the fussy lace-up neck.

It does have matching trousers, but it should excel as a stand alone sportcoat. The patch pockets and overall pattern make it look more like a sport jacket anyway. Wear it with gray flannel trousers when it’s cold, jeans when you want to do the “business mullet” thing, and even lighter gray chinos on sunnier but not-too-hot days.

Their court-inspired classics. Italian leather uppers.

All business but still interesting thanks to the dark, micro-houndstooth. Solid suits are great, but if you want to make an impression without stamping a loud suit pattern on someone’s retinas, something dark and subtle like this is the way to go. Could be quietly the suit of the year when it’s on sale like this. See our review of their signatures suits here, albeit in an all-season nailhead wool option.

Finding a decent pair of dress shoes in the mid $100s has become a real chore. These have potential. And unlike the J. Crew option, these aren’t final sale. So if they don’t fit you can return/exchange them.

BR’s “dressy” tees. Super smooth 100% jersey cotton with a silk-like luxe touch finish. Solids only. Not slub. Not “washed.” Not vintage. Smooth. Clean. Neat.

Black and cognac. Just depends on which side you’ve got facing out. Weathered looking buckle keeps the glare down without looking overly vintage.

Certainly not the first (or second or third) suit someone should buy, but if you love tailored-wear and want something new and interesting, then a blue-gray Italian tweed could be just the textured ticket. Half lined jacket for extra comfort.

“Tweed suit is cool but it’s the tie I’m really interested in.”

Well. There it is.

BR’s OCBDs. Which is a lot of letters. But here we are. Specifically washed for softness.

BR’s flagship chinos. Engineered-for-movement. 90% cotton, 8% elasterrell, 2% spandex blend. Also a reminder that these are their pants that come with the rectangular label/branding over the back right pocket. That’s a dealbreaker for some guys, but BR has stuck with it over the years.

These are BR’s dress trousers for worker bees who want to be able to machine wash their work-pants and not have to worry too much about ironing them. At least that’s what they’re claiming with these 98% cotton / 2% stretch numbers. Mid-rise. Tapered slim leg. Visual texture.

The go-to chambray shirt that was designed with all the right “things” in mind. Good mid-blue color with some gray tones. And this one has a hidden button down collar, so you don’t have to worry about the points drifting/curling as the day wears on. For it being such a simple thing, designing a throw-on-and-go casual shirt can be hard. This one looks like it’s nails.

Smooth leather woven belts can sometimes look a little… 1993. Suede to the rescue. Makes the whole thing more subtle, while still bringing obvious textures.

Johnny collar = no buttons on the placket. Piped sleeves/collar/placket. Airy, 100% cotton knit mesh. Machine wash cold, reshape and dry flat. So no tumble drying on these.

These are those cotton-based but lightweight and oddly temperature regulating pants that look good dressed up or dressed down. Great for when it’s hot, and/or year-round use if you run a bit warm or don’t like thicker, more traditional chinos.

100% extra fine merino. Navy, black, or a tan “oatmeal.”

The 40% off Banana Republic friends and family event ends Sunday, 9/21/25.