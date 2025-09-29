Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $14 Dark Rinse Amazon Jeans, Macy’s Watches, & More

Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission, which helps keep the lights on around here.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Macy’s: 15% off select watches w/ VIP

Stacks on some watches already on sale. And remember, Macy’s is an authorized seller. So these should be coming with factory warranty cards. Buying from a gray market/3rd party Amazon no-name seller (or just plain odd name like DiScOuNtWatcheZ4Uonline) often leaves you without a warranty from the brand. That’s one way to save money, but many prefer peace of mind. Code VIP runs through next Monday, 10/6.

 

Amazon: $14 Amazon Essentials Rinse Wash Jeans

Fourteen bucks. Isn’t that about what a Pumpkin Spice Latte costs these days? ‘Tis the season for both (pumpkin spice and dark wash denim). Ships fast and returns are easy for Amazon Prime members.

 

Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off sale items

Same sale that has those suede chukkas on mega-discount (black textured leather is shown above). Set to end today.

 

Also worth a mention:

