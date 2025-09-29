Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $14 Dark Rinse Amazon Jeans, Macy’s Watches, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Macy’s: 15% off select watches w/ VIP
- Timex Waterbury Panda Chrono – $220.15 ($259)
- Seiko 5 Sports Dive Style – $267.75 ($350) reviewed here
- Citizen Tsuyosa Automatic – $363.38 ($475) reviewed here
Stacks on some watches already on sale. And remember, Macy’s is an authorized seller. So these should be coming with factory warranty cards. Buying from a gray market/3rd party Amazon no-name seller (or just plain odd name like DiScOuNtWatcheZ4Uonline) often leaves you without a warranty from the brand. That’s one way to save money, but many prefer peace of mind. Code VIP runs through next Monday, 10/6.
Amazon: $14 Amazon Essentials Rinse Wash Jeans
Fourteen bucks. Isn’t that about what a Pumpkin Spice Latte costs these days? ‘Tis the season for both (pumpkin spice and dark wash denim). Ships fast and returns are easy for Amazon Prime members.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off sale items
- Explorer Collection Italian Wool Nailhead Suit Jacket +
- Matching Trouser = $314.98 ($896) shown very top of post
- Classic Fit Italian Wool Gingham Sport Coat – $299.99 ($698)
- “Friday Shirt”Poplin End-on-End Button-Downs – $22.49 ($108)
- Chukka Boots – $149.99 ($449)
- Wool Blend Argyle Socks – $11.24 ($24.50)
- Suede Sneakers – $67.49 ($150)
Same sale that has those suede chukkas on mega-discount (black textured leather is shown above). Set to end today.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: Their 30% off suiting event has ended, but prices have been surprisingly “sticky” since. Maybe someone forgot to flip that sale switch into the “off” position? Anyway, what was on sale then seems to still quietly be 30% off. For now. Until it’s not. Original lowdown on that sale can be found here.
- Target: New Fall Arrivals from Goodfellow are rolling in.
- Amazon: They’ve announced Prime Big Deal Days (aka Prime Day 2 – Autumn version) will run October 7-8.