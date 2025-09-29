Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $14 Dark Rinse Amazon Jeans, Macy’s Watches, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Stacks on some watches already on sale. And remember, Macy’s is an authorized seller. So these should be coming with factory warranty cards. Buying from a gray market/3rd party Amazon no-name seller (or just plain odd name like DiScOuNtWatcheZ4Uonline) often leaves you without a warranty from the brand. That’s one way to save money, but many prefer peace of mind. Code VIP runs through next Monday, 10/6.

Fourteen bucks. Isn’t that about what a Pumpkin Spice Latte costs these days? ‘Tis the season for both (pumpkin spice and dark wash denim). Ships fast and returns are easy for Amazon Prime members.

Same sale that has those suede chukkas on mega-discount (black textured leather is shown above). Set to end today.

Also worth a mention: