The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Via: Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Clearance Items

Sale’s on sale over at Brooks Brothers. Which is precisely when a lot of us Brooks Brothers Fans on a Budget tend to look at picking up one of their sportcoats. Because they’re really high value once they hit clearance and then an additional 25% off promo runs. That gray gingham sportcoat seems to be the bee’s knees. Patch pockets keep it casual but smart, the gray shade is muted enough to be versatile, and the Super 130s wool is from Italy’s Zignone mill. Almost $400 off compared to where it started back in May when it landed in our annual Summer Temptation post.

Via: Nordstrom RACK New Arrivals

On sale via Nordstrom Rack. And as they’re over $89, outbound shipping is free. Look, they’re spendy as hell even with the markdown, but foundational colors like white and light blue almost never go on sale period (unless you bundle at Rhone and then if you buy 2 they’ll be 15% off). Works out to almost 35% off. Perfect for the dead of summer, and great for those who just value comfort in their smart-casual shirts. They’re stretchy, they wick moisture, and the hidden button down collar is a really nice feature. Returns will set you back a pre-paid label unless you can get your order over to a physical Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack location.

Via: J. Crew extra 50% off select final sale items w/ SHOPSALE

Inspired by traditional French chore jackets, these are a lightweight extra layer that looks just as good inside as it does outdoors. 56% cotton/44% linen. Unlined with a heritage/workwear “fit”. Wear it over a t-shirt, polo, or henley. Final sale. No returns or exchanges.

Via: J. Crew Select Summer Suits on Sale

NOT final sale. A decent discount on wheelhouse Italian wool suit separates from J. Crew. The problem is that many sizes are pre-order and they aren’t expected until late August. That feels like tariff/supply chain disruption. But if your sizes are in stock (or if you can wait) then these are worth a real look. Italian wrinkle resistant stretch-infused wool from Tollegno. Two versatile colors to pick from. Jackets are half-lined in the back for extra breathability.

Via: Banana Republic Extra 30% off sale styles

BR’s cashmere is noticeably better than most. 12 Gauge knit, “good cashmere” standard, and six colors.

Via: J. Crew Select Summer Suits on Sale

41% off. That’s big for J. Crew these days. From J. Crew’s “unsuit” line, these are unstructured and meant to be worn more casually than a traditional wool sportcoat or suit. Absolutely no lining in the back and no shoulder pads. Made to look, wear, and feel extra-breezy. Cotton/linen blend from Ireland’s Baird McNutt. Want to make it a full suit? The matching trousers are here.

Via: Extra 25% off select clearance items at Nordstrom

Soft construction in a textured Italian wool blend: 93% wool, 6% nylon, 1% elastane. Seems like it’s a little more formal than a true “swazer”, but not so much so that you can’t throw it over a t-shirt or henley. Ships/returns for free. Extra 25% off ends Sunday.

Via: Nordstrom 2025 Anniversary Sale

It’s August. Which means it’s almost September. Which means autumn and outerwear of all kinds. These from performance-apparel brand Rhone are on sale, ship and return for free, and are NOT final sale since they’re part of Nordstrom’s big anniversary event. The style sure looks all kinds of right. A modern Harrington. Stretchy, 57% polyester, 43% elasterell-p fabric. Navy or Black.

Via: Nordstrom 2025 Anniversary Sale

For sixty bucks they’re pretty darn good. Textured leather uppers, grey contrasting heel tab, Ortholite insoles. Fit seems true and there’s even enough wiggle room for my borderline wide 10.5 D feet to feel comfortable right out of the box. Gotta hand it to Norstrom. They sure know how to make a basic, affordable item which doesn’t look or feel overly basic. They also ship and return for free which is always a huge plus. Sizes are scattered at post time but stock is also coming and going (read: one day a size will be sold out, the next it’ll be in stock). Maybe Nordstrom is processing some returns here as their Anniversary sale comes to an end? Sale price ends Sunday.

#1. Any Swiss watch that hasn’t had its price jacked up yet

“Via”: Switzerland’s tariff rate rises to 39% starting 8/7

Because now that the deadline has passed and Switzerland’s new 39% tariff gets implemented next week (8/7), unless they somehow elbow their way to the front of the line to get a deal done, Swiss watches are, for now, probably all (effectively) on major “sale”.