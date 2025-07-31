Dappered

The Tariff Times: Japan, The E.U., and 15% is the new “new”

White House: New Tariffs to go into effect August 7th

Where are we now?

  • The August 1st extension deadline for the original 90 day pause on the Liberation Day tariffs is here.
  • The President had been adamant that no additional extensions will be granted. …Sorta.
  • Notable nations/blocs with a “deal” and their subsequent reciprocal tariff rates:
  • Notable nations/blocs without a “deal” and their subsequent reciprocal tariff rates (see Annex I):
    • Bangladesh = 20%
    • Cambodia = 19%
    • India = 25%
    • Sri Lanka = 20%
    • Taiwan = 20%
    • Switzerland = 39%
  • Also, anything deemed to have been “transshipped” via a different country (in an attempt to avoid higher tariffs) will get hit with 40%.
  • This all goes into effect on August 7th, to give U.S. Customs/Border Control time to implement the new rates.

Between Japan (15%) and Switzerland* (39%) …keep an eye on watch prices.
(*No deal yet. The Swiss are not in the EU.)

Isn’t this less than what they rolled out back in April?

Okay, so what about China?

China is one of the major exceptions to this new roll out of adjusted tariffs. 
Their deadline is August 12th.

What else?

  • As none of these “deals” are codified by Congress in detailed trade laws, it’s hard to tell what any of this means. For everyone.
  • There have been instances of nations with a “deal” being surprised by what the President would later say that deal actually is.
  • Or to put it another way, it has sometimes gone a bit like this:
  • But that axe swings both ways, as trading partners can say they’re gonna invest heavily in the U.S., but that doesn’t always materialize. See this example from the first Trump administration.

Many (but not all) trade agreements go through Congress.
Not so for the reciprocal tariffs, which are Executive Orders.

Brand/store info, chatter, and other observations:

What about that court case which blocked the tariffs?

 

Worth a listen for those interested:

And worth a watch as well:

