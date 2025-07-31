The Tariff Times: Japan, The E.U., and 15% is the new “new”

Where are we now?

Between Japan (15%) and Switzerland* (39%) …keep an eye on watch prices.

(*No deal yet. The Swiss are not in the EU.)

Isn’t this less than what they rolled out back in April?

Okay, so what about China?

China is one of the major exceptions to this new roll out of adjusted tariffs.

Their deadline is August 12th.

What else?

As none of these “deals” are codified by Congress in detailed trade laws, it’s hard to tell what any of this means. For everyone.

There have been instances of nations with a "deal" being surprised by what the President would later say that deal actually is.

Or to put it another way, it has sometimes gone a bit like this: “We have a deal!” – both parties “Here’s what the deal is.” – U.S.A. “Wait what? That’s not what we agreed to.“ – the other guys

But that axe swings both ways, as trading partners can say they’re gonna invest heavily in the U.S., but that doesn’t always materialize. See this example from the first Trump administration.

Many (but not all) trade agreements go through Congress.

Not so for the reciprocal tariffs, which are Executive Orders.

Brand/store info, chatter, and other observations:

2024: It went on steal alert for $150. (“normal” price range back then felt like ~$175 – $199) 2025: The price is now $278 (at post time) To be fair, one of their occasional 20% off $150+ deals would drop it to $222.40. While one of the first to reflect the new reality, J. Crew/J. Crew Factory are far from the only ones to be impacted.



What about that court case which blocked the tariffs?

