Steal Alert: J. Crew Factory’s Wool Blend Blazer is down to $150

This is the current entry level standard for a timeless navy blazer. It normally hovers in price right around $200. Sometimes it’ll drop to $175ish during bigger sales. So to see it drop to $150 after you apply that extra 25% off $150+ code FALLFEELS is significant.

Details

No it’s not some fancy Italian wool. It’s not even 100% wool. What it is is a reasonable blend of 40% wool, 29% poly, 28% viscose, and 3% elastane which feels good, doesn’t look shiny or cheap, wears and drapes well, and doesn’t feel flimsy. It’s a mid-weight twill, and while it’ll probably get stuffy in the absolute dead of summer out-doors… you’re probably gonna wear a hopsack wool or linen blazer (or no blazer at all) in conditions that specific. For the other 40-50 weeks out of the year, this feels like a legit workhorse that you can come back to time and again.

Size shown: 40R on 5’10″/185.

Fresh out of the box. No tailoring has been done to the blazer shown.

Fit leans classic without being overly boxy. It’s not a true slim fit. So if you’re a true slim it’ll need some tailoring. But if you’re an “athletic” body type you’ll be grateful for the template that leaves more room in the shoulders and torso. Tail length is timeless/classic, and thankfully not chopped. The sleeve cuff buttons are non-functioning. That’ll make for easier and cheaper tailoring if you need them adjusted.

Cuff buttons are non functioning, which makes for cheaper tailoring.

(Watch is by Dan Henry.)

Not everyone needs or wants a fancy, expensive, $400, $500, or $600 blazer. Of course some compromises have to be made if you’re gonna score something like a classic navy blazer for under $200. But being careful about what you choose at this price point matters. You don’t want some synthetic, stiff feeling, wonky fitting, chopped tail disaster. This J. Crew Factory University Blazer is the opposite. The wool-blend fabric, accessible fit template, and timeless style details make for a sound and versatile foundation piece, of which you’ll be able to wear often and with lots of other stuff in your wardrobe.

Code FALLFEELS runs through Tuesday, and is good for an additional 25% off purchases of $150+.

