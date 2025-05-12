The Tariff Times – U.S. temporarily reducing tariffs on China from 145% to 30%

“Wait. What just happened?“
- Tariffs on Chinese imports will be reduced from 145% to 30% following negotiations in Switzerland.
- China will reduce tariffs on US goods to 10%.
- This is a temporary pause for 90 days, set to take effect on/by Wednesday (5/14/25)
- This pause is separate from April’s 90 day pause for countries not named China.
“That’s good, isn’t it? Will prices still go up?”
- The original Liberation Day reciprocal tariffs on Chinese imports were 34%.
- They are now 30%.
- The de minimis exemption for Made in China goods is still dead, and“more than 80% of total US e-commerce shipments in 2022 were de minimis imports, the vast majority of which come from China.” – CNN
“Will there still be empty shelves?”
- Incoming shipments on the west coast dropped significantly over the last month. The very first ships carrying goods subject to the 124% tariff landed just last week.
- Big companies were able to rush to stock up, so they might be able to manage.
- For smaller businesses, the supply shock & tariff spike could be disastrous as they’re less able to manage the cash flow disruption.
“Anything else?”
- Today’s news is “just” about China. The rest of the world remains at 10%, with the large Liberation Day reciprocal tariffs set to be reimposed in early July.
- There’s an obscure federal court which could potentially halt the tariffs altogether. They start hearing arguments this week.
- Planet Money did a great podcast on just what “Made in China” actually means:
