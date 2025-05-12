Dappered

The Tariff Times – U.S. temporarily reducing tariffs on China from 145% to 30%

“Wait. What just happened?

  • Tariffs on Chinese imports will be reduced from 145% to 30% following negotiations in Switzerland.
  • China will reduce tariffs on US goods to 10%.
  • This is a temporary pause for 90 days, set to take effect on/by Wednesday (5/14/25)
  • This pause is separate from April’s 90 day pause for countries not named China.

“That’s good, isn’t it? Will prices still go up?”

“Will there still be empty shelves?”

“Anything else?”


