Steal Alert: J. Crew updates their Labor Day Sale (40% off w/ lots of new items)

(*looks carefully*)…. okay this is different.

J. Crew, out of nowhere, has significantly changed their original Labor Day sale.

For the better.

After months of laying mostly low/keeping unusually quiet (due to tariffs?), J. Crew is now doing a full, flat, 40% off a lot of their inventory. Not “up to” 40% off. A full forty percent. Put the code in at checkout and it should apply to anything with the “40% off full price with code WEEKEND” tag. Yes there are a ton of the usual exclusions, but as you’ll see they’ve included a bunch of new stuff too.

Off we go with the picks…

Well those weren’t on sale. And now they’re really very much on sale. Leather lined. Vibram sole. Timeless classics.

Hard to get more classic than that. One of their bestsellers/top rated items. Good to see they made it in black as well as navy, along with the usual earth tones.

Also wasn’t on sale, if memory serves. J. Crew’s new revamped 5 pockets. Something that’s in between classic chinos and jeans. It’s the style of pants a lot of us reach for multiple times a week if not almost every day. 97% cotton/3% elastane.

Let’s all get excited for fall. “Yo it’s still really hot.” Well these are a best seller, and it’ll soon be prime boots season. Goodyear welted, versatile shape (not overly pointy or elf-ish.) Mini lug sole for traction. Also available in black for you rock and roll types. Pair shown above = the 2021 version. Review of the 2021 version can be found here.

A J. Crew customer favorite. They come in slim fit, classic fit, and even a tall template. Can’t say that about something from Target or Walmart. They’ve been garment dyed twice and washed for a certain softness and broken in feel which doesn’t look or feel beat to death either. The collars are good, the colors are both basic and versatile, and they also come in a few shades that are just off center enough to be interesting additions to any casual wardrobe. Also available as pocket-tees if that’s your preference.

Great transitional weather shoes, which can then move to indoor only use once the rain/sleet/snow starts to fly. Working on a full review, so stand by for that.

A brand new arrival. Moleskin is a matte cotton fabric that’s got a brushed, super soft feel to it. Sorta like a super flexible nubuck, only plant based instead of animal based. They’re still cotton though. Don’t expect a suede-jacket wearing experience. But they should look great with everything from t-shirts to polos to over a sweater when it gets truly cold. And don’t think these are limited to “outerwear” use. Sure you could wear them as a light jacket, but more often than not those of us who love our chore jackets (my hand is raised) they’re worn like a super casual sportcoat/extra layer over tees, henleys, etc.

As “heritage-y” as it can get. Kaihara denim. Metal shank buttons, back adjusters, and old-school slant pockets up front. Also shown at the very top of the post.

As low of a price they’ve gone for in months. A real favorite. English leather uppers, natural crepe rubber sole, and pretty sure they’re still producing these in Italy? Something J. Crew has been making for years. Full review here.

For when you get tired of the same old poplins and oxfords. Chambray is a little more rugged looking, a lot more interesting, but still easy wearing in this “one-year wash.” Can look really smart and different under a more casual leaning sportcoat or suit.

Merino wool. A few wheelhouse colors to pick from. Yes one can certainly find cheaper options out there, but perhaps these are worth the upcharge over the competition. From reader Toby R.: “I’ve always found J. Crew’s wool sweaters to hit really well at the ‘somewhat budget conscious but also wanting to look nice while being long-lasting and functional’ intersection.”

Monday Night Football is right around the corner. Breathable, temperature regulating, 100% merino wool.

Leather is from the famed English tannery C.F. Stead. Vibram soles. Heads up on sizing: It’s gotta be safe to assume that like the suede version (reviewed here) these may run a half size small. Also worth noting is the price increase. Last year they were $328 at full MSRP. This year they’re $378. Ouch.

Another price-increase note: Last year these were $59.50 at full price. This year = $75. Seventy five bucks!

A customer favorite. Their standard weight henleys. Henleys are great, and J. Crew’s vintage-wash fabric has its fans. Not super thick or bulky. Ten colors to choose from.

No change on these. Was 40% off, still 40% off now with the code. But I’m pretty sure this is as low as they’ve gone for all season. From J. Crew’s “unsuit” line, these are unstructured and meant to be worn more casually than a traditional wool sportcoat or suit. Absolutely no lining in the back and no shoulder pads. Made to look, wear, and feel extra-breezy. Cotton/linen blend from Ireland’s Baird McNutt. Looks right at home with light pants when it’s warm, also looks good with jeans in the fall.

And yes, the matching trousers in case you want to make it a true “unsuit.”

As “belt” as a belt can get. Italian leather. Available in black, a mid “cigar” brown (above) and a warmer English Tan.

One of those pairs of pants you can go for if you don’t want to wear shorts. Not sure about tucking shirts into them though. Probably best to just wear a tee or polo (untucked) with these.

Selling fast. For those who feel like boat shoes are too preppy yet still want an easy & casual slip on. A true sell out risk.

Their bestselling, lighter weight, broken in feeling but not broken down cotton poplin shirts. The shirts that made J. Crew famous. Another one of their items that has seen a recent price increase. They used to be $89.50 at full price. They’re now $98 at full price.

Bring on shawl collar season. 100% cotton for these. Just black so far.

The weather is still far too warm to think about this. But hey, it can be fun to think about the colder seasons. If you like that kinda thing.

Lots of class in a simple, 95% wool/5% cashmere package.

Impulse buy. “Fun” socks that don’t go overboard. No idea why the dots are more expensive than the stripes. Maybe it’s stock turning over from pre-tariff to post?

So here’s the rub. These were 43% off ($39.50) during the early sale. Now they’re “just” 40% off with the WEEKEND code. That axe swings both ways.

When the heat breaks and you need an extra layer, this is the thing to reach for. Because a sweater would be too much, yet you could still use some long sleeves. Also great for when the sun goes down and you don’t want to get eaten alive by mosquitos.

Their vintage wash, short sleeve henleys. Something to mix it up when a t-shirt feels too boring and a polo feels like too much. Looks great with shorts, chinos, or jeans.

100% linen from Ireland’s Baird McNutt. Casual, rumpled, and cool. Slim fit, classic fit, tall, and even a slim untucked fit.

***Note: Anything below this line is final sale and an extra 50% off with the code WEEKEND***

Final means final. No returns or exchanges.

Was $35 on final sale. Now twenty bucks. A favorite. No cotton in these. None. Pure performance fabric. They’re a blend of 57% recycled nylon, 39% polyamide, 4% elastane. Lots of stretch, and when it’s hot and sticky, they’ll help keep your pieces/parts from getting hot and sticky. Expect these to make some “swish swish” noise when walking. But the comfort is well worth that small drawback. They’re one of the best reviewed things on the J. Crew site. Size shown above is a 32, 9″ inseam, on 5’10″/185.

“Meme shirts” on final sale! No returns or exchanges. Same fabric, but in a gingham check instead of a solid. The soft-washed cotton button down most associated with J. Crew as a brand. Looks good on its own with chinos, under an unstructured sportcoat, using it to dress down a suit, etc.

Not their Ludlow fit, but their more generous leaning Crosby. 50% wool, 50% linen from England’s Moon Mill. Half lined in the back for extra breathability.

58% cashmere/42% linen. Breathable but with some summery texture. Fancy summer sweaters. Hand wash only though, which isn’t unexpected with that cashmere base.

Full review of these oxfords can be found here. Well this is a surprise. Look, final sale shoes are almost always way too risky, because you can’t return or exchange them, and any sizing issues would therefore mean you’re screwed. But these are “something,” and this price is unheard of. Really wish they made these in dark brown along with black.

All cashmere crewnecks in a thermal style waffle knit. A surprisingly good size selection left at post time (but with all final sale stuff, that size selection availability can change quick. Real quick.) Final price depends on which color you’re after. Six colors to choose from.

Inspired by traditional French chore jackets, these are a lightweight extra layer that looks just as good inside as it does outside. 56% cotton/44% linen. Unlined with a heritage/workwear “fit”. Wear it over a t-shirt, polo, or henley.

Classic but different thanks to the 53% linen/47% cotton fabric. Mockneck/stand collar instead of the traditional floppy bomber style.

What a 3-martini lunch would look like in luxe polo sweater form. Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing, that’s totally up to you. Opinions will differ on that one.

More than half off with the code, but again… final sale so no returns or exchanges. One of those looks that J. Crew excels at. Simple to the point of boring to some eyes, yet really well executed and timeless without looking frumpy to others. Lightweight cotton poplin.

The J. Crew 40% off select + additional 50% off final sale items code WEEKEND runs through Tuesday September 2nd.