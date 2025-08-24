J. Crew Labor Day Sale 2025 – Picks for Men

Pro Tip: Tomorrow, Monday 8/25 is not Labor Day. J. Crew is just getting a jump on their competition. So if you’re lucky enough to have a job right now, and you’re scheduled to be at work… it’s probably a good idea to show up. (I know, we should charge for this kind of quality advice, right?)

Discount levels on the full price styles vary vastly, so we’ve listed the percentage off for those items (that way you can judge whether you think it’s a solid deal, for you, or not.) We’ll also make note of the final sale stuff, and do be aware that anything marked as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. As always we’ve limited the picks below to what we believe are the best of the best in terms of style, timing, & price drops.

There it is. Pretty sure this is as low as they’ve gone for all season. From J. Crew’s “unsuit” line, these are unstructured and meant to be worn more casually than a traditional wool sportcoat or suit. Absolutely no lining in the back and no shoulder pads. Made to look, wear, and feel extra-breezy. Cotton/linen blend from Ireland’s Baird McNutt. Looks right at home with light pants when it’s warm, also looks good with jeans in the fall.

And yes, the matching trousers in case you want to make it a true “unsuit.”

Can’t get more classic than that. Available in black, a mid “cigar” brown (above) and a warmer English Tan.

Almost 63% off and not final sale at yet. These are J. Crew’s rebooted version of their classic 98% cotton/2% spandex stretch chino shorts. Lightweight fabric, three inseam options, and lots of colors. Nothing earth-shattering in their design. But that’s the point.

Selling fast. For those who feel like boat shoes are too preppy yet still want an easy & casual slip on. A true sell out risk.

Shown at the very top of the post in the light blue “waterfall” color

Their bestselling, lighter weight, broken in feeling but not broken down cotton poplin shirts. The shirts that made J. Crew famous. For the eagle-eyed and/or frequent J. Crew shoppers, yes this is one of their items that has seen a very recent price increase. They used to be $89.50 at full price. They’re now $98 at full price.

Bring on shawl collar season. 100% cotton for these. Just black so far.

Impulse buy? “Fun” socks that don’t go overboard.

These are an oxford cloth with its hallmark visual texture, but the cotton is blended with a healthy dose of poly and spandex for some performance features. They’re not an airy, breezy, “barely there” shirting-style of fabric. There’s some structure with these, but not overly so. Gel shirt-gripper interior waistband is a nice touch too. Spring/summer style which can also pull duty on warmer fall days with a tee or polo.

For when you get tired of the same old poplins and oxfords. Chambray is a little more rugged looking, a lot more interesting, but still easy wearing in this “one-year wash.” Can look really smart and different under a more casual leaning sportcoat or suit.

When the heat breaks and you need an extra layer, this is the thing to reach for. Because a sweater would be too much, yet you could still use some long sleeves. Also great for when the sun goes down and you don’t want to get eaten alive by mosquitos.

Their vintage wash, short sleeve henleys. Something to mix it up when a t-shirt feels too boring and a polo feels like too much. Looks great with shorts, chinos, or jeans.

One of the ways we can all sweat less during these hotter months is to expand our fits a bit. Gotta let that air flow.

100% linen from Ireland’s Baird McNutt. Casual, rumpled, and cool. Slim fit, classic fit, tall, and even a slim untucked fit.

***Note: Anything below this line is final sale and an extra 50% off with the code WEEKEND***

Final means final. No returns or exchanges.

Full review of these oxfords can be found here. Well this is a surprise. Look, final sale shoes are almost always way too risky, because you can’t return or exchange them, and any sizing issues would therefore mean you’re screwed. But these are “something,” and this price is unheard of. Really wish they made these in dark brown along with black.

Final sale. No returns or exchanges. Clearly these are summer suit separates that are about to be out of season. But gonna speculate that they’re really marked down so deeply because there’s a tech glitch J. Crew never got around to fixing. When you end up on the suit jacket product page and select the drop down menu to find your size, you’re greeted with… trouser sizing. It’s confusing. And you have to scroll and scroll to eventually find the jacket sizes. It’s weird, and I’m willing to bet plenty of would-be-buyers bail out thinking there’s no jackets left before they actually find those sizes.

“Meme shirts” on final sale! No returns or exchanges. Same fabric, but in a gingham check instead of a solid. The soft-washed cotton button down most associated with J. Crew as a brand. Looks good on its own with chinos, under an unstructured sportcoat, using it to dress down a suit, etc.

Inspired by traditional French chore jackets, these are a lightweight extra layer that looks just as good inside as it does outside. 56% cotton/44% linen. Unlined with a heritage/workwear “fit”. Wear it over a t-shirt, polo, or henley.

100% cotton, textured seed stitch. Knit, so a sweater-polo instead of a standard polo shirt. Different and retro without looking costume-y.

Classic but different thanks to the 53% linen/47% cotton fabric. Mockneck/stand collar instead of the traditional floppy bomber style.

One of those pairs of pants you can go for if you don’t want to wear shorts. Not sure about tucking shirts into them though. Probably best to just wear a tee or polo (untucked) with these.

It’s been a while since their Italian leather belts went on significant sale. But the round buckle versions are final sale? The WEEKEND code won’t apply, yet they’re still final sale. Odd. Anyway, still interesting thanks to the rounded buckle, but they’re elegant and versatile too.

More than half off with the code, but again… final sale so no returns or exchanges. One of those looks that J. Crew excels at. Simple to the point of boring to some eyes, yet really well executed and timeless without looking frumpy to others. Lightweight cotton poplin.

The J. Crew Long Weekend event is set to run clear through Tuesday September 2nd.