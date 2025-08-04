Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Darn Tough Free Shipping, Chris Ward’s Tariff Warning, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Last chance for the extra 25% off. Feels like a lot of this stuff moved/sold through on some more common sizes faster this time. But that’s a clearance event for you.

Currently the so-called “reciprocal” tariff is 10% on top of the other standard customs duties that are in place. Prices shown above reflect that. But the new, higher 39% kicks in on August 7th. To account for logistics & processing, Christopher Ward said via a customer email that they’ll have to start charging for that higher tariff rate come tomorrow morning, 8/5 at 7am EST. So unless something major happens between the Swiss and the U.S. Executive Branch by tomorrow morning, and so far it looks like that’s not happening, then those prices are really gonna go up.

The Pick: The Standard Mid-Calf w/ Light Cushioning Merino Blend Lifestyle Socks – $26 Black, Charcoal, Navy, or the Medium Gray shown above



They never do sales, so free-shipping is as close as one is gonna get. But if you had to pick one pair of socks to wear with everything, then The Standard from Darn Tough is it. Not too thick. Not too thin. Just right. Looks and feels great with suits, jeans, chinos, etc. And being that merino is naturally temperature regulating they feel just as great in the dead of summer as they do in the depths of winter. Made in the USA and guaranteed for life too. Free shipping ends tonight, Midnight PT / 3am EST.

Looks like they’ve dumped a bunch of their 100% cashmere styles into the final sale section as well. But as always with final sale, they mean final. No returns or exchanges.

Also set to end today. Not the widest selection, but to see some of their traveler wool suit separates in there (albeit as a pre-order for after September 1st) is a nice surprise.

Also worth a mention: