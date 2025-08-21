$35 adidas, Extra 25% off Billy Reid Sale, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Who put a quarter in Nordstrom Rack? They’ve been on a real roll lately. Even more new arrivals have landed, and there’s some stuff in there you wouldn’t expect. (Like, really wouldn’t expect.) Free shipping kicks in at $89. And while returns will set you back a pre-paid label, if you can get it on over to a physical Nordstrom Rack (or even Nordstrom proper) location, returns are free.

Slim, Straight, or Athletic fit. Pretty sure the most these ever get marked down by is 50% off. So while 40% off isn’t as good as it gets, it’s still pretty good, especially here in back-to-school/end of shorts season.

Scheduled to end today, Thursday 8/21. Those are cheap. Real cheap. “Synthetic leather upper” cheap. But after 1900 reviews, they’re almost 5/5 stars. And they look the part. But still… it’s probably prudent to keep one’s expectations in check. No need to stack the gift card deal on these (unless you’re buying other gear) as they’re so dang inexpensive and therefor there’s no ten bucks to save with a $50 gift card for $40.

ICYMI because the BRF 50% + additional 20% off post got gobbled up by Bonobos kicking off an extra 30% off sale items deal. Seems a little early for moleskin trousers, but hey, they have them.

This would be their Labor Day sale. Billy Reid’s sale section was already pretty good and now it’s getting an additional 25% off. But the majority of it is final sale stuff. No returns or exchanges on any final sale items. Code EXTRA25 runs clear through September 2nd.

The Combo Pick (because you have to buy two sets (pants and jackets):

Still rolling and worth mentioning again as they’ve now included their newest fabrics (which were excluded when this thing launched). Normally almost $900 for a jacket & trousers set. Not bad at all if you’re a fan of the more contemporary lean Brooks Brothers has been taking these days. Sold as separates instead of nested pairs like their 1818 line. Here with The Explorers you get to pick the size of a jacket, then the size of a matching trouser. A few different fits to pick from as well.

Also worth a mention: