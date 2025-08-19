Banana Republic Factory: 60% off most + some new fall arrivals

It’s no secret that prices on lots of hardgoods have been creeping up. Which is why a brand like BR Factory is presently positioned pretty much perfectly. They offer a ton of style just like their namesake (mainline Banana Republic), but the prices are significantly lower. Sure the quality and fabrics aren’t quite on par with big brother B.R., but the feel and function of BR Factory stuff is way better than any of that drop-shipped trash one could buy off social media (…not that that stuff is an option anymore anyway.)

Obligatory reminder that once you do the math, 50% off MSRP is fine for BRF. Anything 60% off or over is quite good. Because BR Factory is one of those brands (like J. Crew Factory) which is almost always having a “big” sale. So perspective is necessary.

Bottom line: this is a good sale. The new arrivals help too. Especially if you’re dreaming of fall. Off we go.

Infinitely more versatile than most other jackets. Dead simple, and that’s the point. Quiet, classy, timeless style doesn’t shout. And Mac Jackets go with everything from jeans and sneakers to a full suit and tie. 66% cotton, 34% recycled polyester.

Perfect for the upcoming seasons. 100% merino and claims to be washable, although many of us find the risk of washing inexpensive “washable” merino sweaters like these to not be worth the reward. Just take them to the dry cleaner on occasion. As merino is naturally anti-microbial, you’ll be surprised how long a merino sweater can go between cleanings. Of course if you’ve sweated it up hard, or got a stain on it or something, take it to the cleaners.

Innnnteresting. More polyester than wool, but that’s a healthy dose of wool for $220. Can’t expect a half-canvas construction or fancy details/trim pieces at this price, but for a cheap suit? These separates seem to have potential.

True outerwear. Nylon shell. Not some knit sweater-jacket hybrid. Pocket on the right sleeve which is a signature of the bomber style.

BR Factory’s stretch cotton chinos. 97% cotton, 3% spandex. All the colors you’d expect. Even has the “butt patch” just like mainline BR chinos.

Size shown: 32×32 on 5’10″/180.

Super comfortable with lots of stretch. 56% cotton, 25% viscose rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex.

Texture at an affordable price in three different colors. Bravo BRF, bravo.

Shown above: Size 32×32 athletic fit in brown heather on 5’10″/180.

Really, really good for the price. Soft, stretch-infused, versatile five-pocket-style pants. When you want to wear jeans but don’t want to wear jeans and don’t want to wear chinos/khakis either. They do seem to shrink up a little in the wash. So know that.

PUT IT IN MR. AUTUMN MAN’S VEINS. …When it’s meteorologically appropriate of course.

They’re calling it a jacket, but it sure looks like a cardigan? Fabric seems to indicate sweater-like properties too: 53% cotton, 44% polyester, 3% elastane spandex. And full zip > Half or Quarter Zip. Because if you get hot, you can take off a full zip cardigan without pulling it clear up over your head.

Size shown: 32×32 slim on 5’10″/185. They’re a touch long when not at full sprint.

One of those items from BRF that’s good enough you’d be likely to ask “why would I pay for the mainline version?” 96% cotton/4% elastane, and it actually feels like there’s more stretch in there. They move that well, as shown above. Machine wash cold/tumble dry low. Color shown above is “cinnamon spice.”

High-style dress pants in cool colors/patterns at an actually affordable price. Just know these are slim and cut purposefully on the shorter side. Cotton/poly/rayon/spandex blend.

Also shown in navy at the very top of the post. BR Factory is really going in hard on the vegan suede thing this year.

These are BRF’s cheaper alternative to the mainline Banana Republic Core Temp pants which have been so popular for so long (and for good reason as the mainline BR core temps are truly comfortable and crisp and all that good stuff). No personal experience with these, and a quick observation is that the fabric, from this side of the screen, doesn’t look quite the same. It looks… textured? Almost like a wool trouser. Which is more than fine, but that’s not how the super-smooth regular Banana Republic core temps look. Just something to keep in mind.

Stripes, solids, and some heathered options. 100% organic cotton. Relaxed fit, so if you want a trim fit they say to size down.

Tenured Professor style on a bit of a budget. Your move, Chief.

BRF’s take on the dressy t-shirt thing. Not broken in/super slubbed/or made to look like an old favorite. They’re nice. Mercerized cotton means they’ll be super smooth, but could shrink in the wash. Mercerized cotton can do that. Sometimes.

The ubiquitous quilted jacket so many brands make this time of year. Nice to see they made it in black as well as the standard brown. Some brands stick to earth tones and blues for their quilted outerwear.

And now a jacket for those places where it’s still hot and will be warm (at the very least) for the foreseeable future. Yet at night a jacket is still sometimes required. 62% cotton / 38% linen.

The 50% + additional 20% off most event at BR Factory is set to expire this Sunday, August 24th. Outbound shipping is $7 unless you’re one of their higher tiered rewards members. Returns are free, although those outbound shipping charges are non refundable.