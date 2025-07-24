Steal alert: 30% off select Timex 48-hour sale

This is probably one of their better sales in recent memory. Not only is the discount about as good as it gets for Timex (usually when they run a sale it’ll be 20% or maybe 25% off)… the sale includes some of their newest Waterbury Icons line.

But it’s a quick one. SAVE30 expires tomorrow, 7/25/25. Active for 48 hours only. Clock wristwatch is ticking, while perhaps taking a licking, so of we go with the picking…

21 jewel Miyota automatic movement, leather strap with deployant clasp, and smart looks. It’s certainly not a cheap Timex, but it does look like a watch which should cost a lot more.

And the silver-tone version. Worth noting is that these come with quick release spring bars in the strap. So it’s easy to swap out the stock black-croc version for brown when you need it to match brown shoes and a brown belt.

Full review here. A new favorite design of theirs. Cream, layered dial. Chronograph quartz movement. Antiqued-leather strap with deployant clasp. Also comes with quick release pins for easy strap swap outs.

Still no discount on the regular (non GMT) version, but for those who want a travel ready GMT watch that can also go for a serious dip in the pool/lake/ocean, then here’s a pretty great option. See the full review of the regular version here. And assuming the GMT is basically the OG with an extra hand and the accoutrements which come with a GMT hand, then expect this watch to be pretty great. The H-link bracelet is super comfortable and even comes with quick release pins. So if you want to throw it on a NATO for a more casual outing? Great. Put it on a leather strap for dinner? Cool. Criticism: there are some weird continuity errors in the pics on the Timex website (namely: does it have a cyclops over the date or not? The pictures show a watch with and a watch without), and oddly enough they haven’t fixed those yet.

Full review here. If you want something different but still classy, the Mod is a great pick. Automatic movement, cushion shaped case, and the the leather for the strap is sourced from S.B. Foot Tanning Co. in Red Wing Minnesota. Quick release pins on this one too, so you can easily put it on a black leather strap to match black shoes and a black belt.

One of their newest designs. Simple and super interesting looking. Inspired by the space age designs of the 1960s. “Period correct” acrylic crystal, so it may pick up some scratches, but a tube of PolyWatch will help fix those. See a review of a similar but not identical model from this new Jet line over here.

Slim. Like, real slim. Just 8.5mm thick. Roman numerals. Small seconds sub-dial. Old school.

The Timex 30% off select with code SAVE30 flash sale is set to expire Friday, 7/25/25. That’s all. Carry on.