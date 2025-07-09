Steal Alert: 20% off Old Navy Gift Cards (new Amazon Prime Deal)

Mid Wednesday Morning Update: Sold out.

(Shown above: Old Navy’s 8″ Tech Hybrid Chino Shorts – $19.99 ($25ish ) 6 colors, khaki is almost sold out)

One of the not-so-secret best deals of a big Amazon event like Prime Day is their gift cards section. It’s always a wide selection of brands, and they rotate different brands in and out as the sale event wears on.

Today’s is a hit.

The thing about GAP inc. is that they allow their gift cards to be used across their brands. Online or in-store. An Old Navy gift card can be used at Banana Republic, a GAP gift card can be used at Old Navy, etc. And you can even crossover and use a mainline giftcard at one of their FACTORY stores:

“The Gift Card may be redeemed for merchandise at any Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, or Athleta location, including Outlet and Factory stores. Redemption Instore and Online”

They’re also a sneaky great way to get some savings on items that are excluded from codes or promos and/or stack extra savings on an already hefty sale.

Looks like it’s also limited to one gift card per transaction? It’s a limited availability/”lightning” deal, and at post time these are already 41% claimed. So if interested, get off your can and get crackin’.

That’s all.

Carry on.