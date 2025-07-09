Steal Alert: 20% off Old Navy Gift Cards (new Amazon Prime Deal)

Amazon: $50 Old Navy Gift Cards for $39.50
Mid Wednesday Morning Update: Sold out.
(Shown above: Old Navy’s 8″ Tech Hybrid Chino Shorts – $19.99 ($25ish ) 6 colors, khaki is almost sold out)
One of the not-so-secret best deals of a big Amazon event like Prime Day is their gift cards section. It’s always a wide selection of brands, and they rotate different brands in and out as the sale event wears on.
The thing about GAP inc. is that they allow their gift cards to be used across their brands. Online or in-store. An Old Navy gift card can be used at Banana Republic, a GAP gift card can be used at Old Navy, etc. And you can even crossover and use a mainline giftcard at one of their FACTORY stores:
“The Gift Card may be redeemed for merchandise at any Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, or Athleta location, including Outlet and Factory stores. Redemption Instore and Online”
They’re also a sneaky great way to get some savings on items that are excluded from codes or promos and/or stack extra savings on an already hefty sale.
Looks like it’s also limited to one gift card per transaction? It’s a limited availability/”lightning” deal, and at post time these are already 41% claimed. So if interested, get off your can and get crackin’.
That’s all.
Carry on.