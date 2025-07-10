Pants and Dick’s and Bonobos Stacking Sale Picks – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Got all that? So it’s gotta be in their sale section, an additional 20% comes off when it hits your cart, and then an extra 10% off that double mark-down comes when you plug in the code BRAFF at checkout. Boggles the mind, doesn’t it? Sales on sales on sales. Wheels within wheels.

VRST is a Dick’s exclusive brand and their performance twill, gusseted “limitless” line of pants are very, very close to lululemon’s ABC pants. At $88 full price they’re already $40 less than lululemon… but to get some (select colors) on clearance? That’s a steal. For a sizing perspective, here’s what a 32×30 athletic fit looks like on 5’10″/185, but truth be told I usually buy a 32×32 and get them hemmed up an inch or so. Extra 30% off clearance item prices are as marked online, and it looks like those are set to end today, 7/10/25. Shipping and returns are free on VRST items.

Works on most full price of course, but it also works on the sale section. And while a lot of the Bonobos sale section is final sale stuff (which can’t be returned or exchanged) …there’s also a good amount of “regular” sale items which still ship and return for free.

Half off a Ledbury MTO shirt isn’t something that comes around that often. They’re really nice shirts. But it’s a limited selection, and they’re all final sale. So no returns or exchanges. That slightly lowered 2nd button is perfect for going without a tie, and their MTO program means you get to pick from four different fit templates, extra precise sleeve lengths, and even the collar style (big fan of the mid-spread dress as well as the hidden button down.) Remember that as these are Made to Order. So it’ll take a few weeks to get them.

If you feel like Prime “Day” is longer this year, that’s because it is. At least they’ve been cycling some new deals in here and there. Full original picks are in this post if you’re interested.

Quietly pretty darn good. It’s their somewhat rare clearance events which are when CT fans look at their non shirt-stuff. That’s when the deals are to be had on their suits, blazers, sweaters, and shoes. For shirts, it’s pretty much the year round multi buys/not-so-secret codes which float about on the internet (or sometimes even land in your USPS mailbox). Do remember that shipping can be steep once you hit checkout, as their stuff ships from the UK.

Sneek peak is live and certain tiers of their cardmembers can shop early, but for those of us in the regular ol’ rank and file we gotta wait until Saturday. Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale is not a seasonal clearance (read: mostly leftovers in weird sizes and colors). What it is, is an event where they put brand new arrivals on sale. It usually includes in-season stuff, year-round stuff, as well as fall 2025 styles. And yes everything ships and returns for free.

Also worth a mention: