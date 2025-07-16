Most Wanted Affordable Style – July 2025

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Retro without getting silly. Polarized to knock the glare down. Seven different frame colors/lens combinations to pick from. Ships fast and returns easy via Amazon.

Finally, the big brother Murph gets a factory stock stainless steel bracelet. The 38mm version of Hamilton’s perfect GADA watch has had an available stainless steel bracelet for awhile, but up until now the (original) 42mm version has been stuck on its leather strap. With this new bundle package you get both the leather strap and a stainless steel 3-link option. Comes with a spring-bar tool. Ideally drilled lugs would be standard or even quick release pins on the bracelet & strap, but apparently that was a bridge too far. So far.

Versatile mid-leaning lighter gray color with a micro-houndstooth pattern. 55% linen, 43% cotton, 2% elastane spandex. So it’s a linen base with a healthy dose of cotton to hopefully keep some of the wrinkling down to a reasonable level. Jacket is unlined in the back, which is ideal for this sort of warm weather suit. Each piece should excel when worn with other stuff (jacket worn as a sportcoat, trousers worn with a polo or even a smart t-shirt).

If to you, boat shoes are too preppy and drivers don’t have enough structure/support… try camp mocs. Or as J. Crew likes to call their version, “Lake shoes.” They’re summery, they slip on, and the neutral suede means they’ll go with just about everything. If memory serves these haven’t gone on sale much this season. So 30% off here in the height of slip-ons weather seems quite nice.

Butterfly lined, deep blue with a subtle pattern, and the 58% wool / 42% linen blend seems perfect for summer. That’s a nice combination. Sleeve cuff buttons should be non-functioning for easy/cheaper tailoring. Nordstrom has been doing a really nice job with their sportcoats lately. Part of their big anniversary sale. Ships & returns for free.

Back this Friday and shipping within 1-5 business days. The final production run of the Zephyr (they’re saying so because Miyota has discontinued the two-handed automatic 9029 movement it uses). Clearly inspired by the art deco age, it has a tonneau case shape, a 31mm case width (similar fit to a round 35mm with a 42mm lug to lug case length) a guilloche dial, and a sapphire crystal. White dial comes with a chestnut brown as well as a black strap, and they’ve got quick change pins, so you can easily swap them out without a spring bar tool.

