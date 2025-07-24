Macy’s July Black Fri. Watches, 60% off GAP Chinos, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Macy’s has been a bit quiet in terms of sales on their wristwatches, so this is a pleasant surprise. Full review of the newer version of Seiko’s Samurai can be found here. The drilled lugs and slightly slimmed down case are a real plus.

Full original picks are here, but that unconstructed wool/cotton/linen Jetsetter blazer in the blue texture seems to be the steal of the sale.

The Pick: Modern Straight Khakis – $23.20 ($59.95)

“Cal. Be better than the GAP.“

ZIP IT, you gate keeping fancy man. The GAP makes nice chinos. And they’re very much on sale right now. So pipe down before that slice of Sbarro ends up in the breast pocket of your too-short suit jacket.

Nice price on those icons. Don’t forget the code ADDON to get the extra 20% off and thus, the $23.20 price at checkout.

Wait, wasn’t Prime Day(s) the week before last? These “leftovers” musta been tossed in the freezer, and since been brought out to thaw. Nice to see ExOfficio’s breathable/wicking/great-for-travel underwear on sale in peak summer. Briefs are on sale too in case you got some hungry thighs which munch up boxer brief legs (me too). Obligatory mention that Amazon got some bad press lately in terms of post-tariff pricing. So more than ever, it’s pretty dynamic over there in terms of what’s a deal and what’s not. You just have to be careful. Big thanks to reader Sasha R. for the tip!

Nordstrom Rack has been on a nice run lately. Perhaps because consumer confidence is wobbly, therefor more mainline Nordstrom department store stock is working its way over to their off-price discount chain? A reminder that as this isn’t mainline Norstrom, free shipping won’t kick in until $89 and returns will set you back a prepaid label (unless you can get it back to a physical Rack store, there returns are free).

Also worth a mention: