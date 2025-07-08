Bonobos 30% off, Charles Tyrwhitt’s Clearance, & more (Prime Shine-Stealer Sales)

When did early July become Black Friday -> Cyber Monday Part II, The Prequal? Here’s the best of the Prime-Day competition, with a few specific picks from each sale worth calling out.

Billed as a “Heat of the Moment” sale. Stacks on sale and final sale stuff too. Remember anything tagged as final can’t be returned or exchanged. But other than that, it should ship/return for free. Usual exclusions (like their flagship stretch washed chinos) apply. Runs through this Sunday, 7/13.

Obligatory reminder that while Old Navy calls their full performance twill (no cotton) shorts (and pants) “hybrid”… there’s no liner in these, unlike the Huckberry Wellen hybrid shorts mentioned over in the Amazon post. But they’re pretty great for a very affordable price. Full review here.

“Isn’t Charles Tyrwhitt on sale all the time?” Yeah, pretty much. But instead of a bulk buy deal or code floating around the web/landing in your inbox, this is more of a true seasonal clearance. And these sales with them are historically pretty good. I mean, their wheelhouse “Proper” wool blazer for two hundred bucks is pretty great. It won’t be unlined and extra breezy like the Bonobos option, but if you want a navy blazer to build your foundation around, it could be your winner. Be aware that their stuff ships from the UK, so shipping at checkout can be steep, although their shipments are delivery duty paid.

As Darn Tough doesn’t do sales and their free shipping doesn’t usually kick in until $50, this is as good as it gets. It’s the best time to give their socks a try OR grab another pair to stock up. They are the best. Full stop. Tons of styles, cushioning levels, heights, designs, etc. The merino wool blend(s) they use are amazing. Wicking, temperature regulating, etc. Offer ends tomorrow, Wed. 7/9 at midnight PT.

Eligible items are scattered about their site. Tons of exclusions of course, but it’s nice to see their super-summery, unconstructed “unsuit” suit separates in Irish Cotton Linen getting the 30% off. If you have no interest in purchasing the pants, the jackets themselves make for great sportcoats, and look good with chinos, performance/golf trousers, and even jeans in the fall.

Also worth a mention: