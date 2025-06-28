The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Via: Huckberry’s Sale Section

It’s getting harder to find a pair of good quality sunglasses for a price that doesn’t hit the stratosphere like luxury name-brands do. That’s where Walden, Huckberry’s house brand of upgraded quality shades tries to fit in. Classic shapes, cool colors, solid quality. And now getting a quiet (almost) 15% off. It is a bummer that with the discount the non-polarized options drop just below Huckberry’s free shipping threshold of $89. So if you’re buying only the sunglasses and don’t trip the free shipping, it’ll cost you another ~$5 in non-refundable outbound shipping costs. Returns are free, less any outbound shipping costs incurred.

Via: Spier & Mackay’s Canada Day Sale

Whoa now. Looks like Spier is clearing out their base Red-Label “Groomsman” line of suits. On sale and getting an additional 20% off at checkout thanks to Spier’s Canada Day sale. Good luck finding a 100% wool, half-canvas suit at this price anywhere else. The big problem is that they’re now final sale. Which means no returns or exchanges. Full review here if you want a fit perspective, but just know it’s a gamble since you can’t return or exchange it. Hell of a price though, especially if you already have a Red Label suit from Spier and want a 2nd one. Important shipping note: Spier sent out an email on Friday saying they’re seeing some shipping delays due to the tariffs/border hold ups.

Via: UNQILO 4th of July Sale

Full disclosure: while these are a bestseller for UNIQLO and a favorite for some, they did not do super well during our Boxer Briefs rankings round-up. BUT! They’re cheap, they’re a breathable performance fabric, and here we are in the thick of swamp-arse weather. Best boxer briefs for bros on a tight budget? You bet.

Via: J. Crew Extra 60% off FINAL sale styles w/ EXTRA

Final sale though. No returns or exchanges. But they did just bump it up to an additional 60% off with that EXTRA code. These are J. Crew’s take on iconic military field jackets. Really well reviewed. Garment dyed. But what’s with the “sateen” mention? … “Sateen is a type of weave that has a smooth face and slightly textured interior. As with authentic military garments, we reversed the fabric so that the textured surface is on the exterior, further adding to the jacket’s character.” Ah. Got it. Makes sense.

Via: Bespoke Post Up to 50% off 4th of July Sale in their shop

Summer means weddings. Often out of town weddings. Which means a lot of us have to get a sportcoat or a full suit from point A to point B and try to minimize wrinkling in-transit. These sold-by-bespoke-post “Halfday” garment Duffels are one of those designs which unzips flat into a garment bag, and then you gently roll your suit/sportcoat up (around other stuff you’ve packed) and you’re on your way. Upon arrival, immediately hang up your suit (in a bathroom where steam from a shower can help release wrinkles picked up while traveling) and fingers crossed you’re good to go. On sale and they’re even including a toiletry kit.

Via: Allen Edmonds Extra 25% off Sale Section (no code needed)

Ships and returns for free. Not “crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin”, but instead from their “Imported” line. Still though. Allen Edmonds sneakers have impressed in the past, and these do that retro with the gum sole thing quite nicely. Materials look good too. Premium leather and suede uppers, leather lined, and a molded outsole. Design is based off vintage military trainers from the 1970s.

Via: Brooks Brothers 4th of July Sale

The Pick: 3 Ainsley Collar Non-Iron Supima Dress Shirts = $199 (norm. $128 per)

Attention Brooks Brothers shirt fans. Now’s a pretty great time to stock up. Sometimes when they run a bulk buy deal they force you to buy four shirts. Not this time. Three shirts is when the deal kicks in. Works out to 48% off on the non-irons shown above. Doesn’t have to be those particular shirts though. You can mix and match solids, patterns, sport shirts, etc.

Via: 15% off when you buy 2 or more F&T 365 Pants, Shorts, and More

Full review here. A rare sale on a Huckberry bestseller. They’re not cheap, but they’ve sold zillions, have a 4.5/5 stars rating after 2500 reviews, and come in four fits and lots of colors. Also shown at the very top of the post. 15% off when you buy 2 or more would drop the price to $83.30 per pair. Also works on their 365 chinos (slash pockets up front, welt pockets in the rear). Big thanks to James S. for the tip!

Via: BR Factory 43% – 70% off + additional 20% off just about everything

Seems like you could do a lot worse for a summery suit. Versatile mid leaning lighter gray color with a micro-houndstooth pattern. 55% linen, 43% cotton, 2% elastane spandex. So it’s a linen base with a healthy dose of cotton to hopefully keep some of the wrinkling down to a reasonable level. Jacket is unlined in the back, which is ideal for this sort of warm weather suit. Each piece should excel when worn with other stuff (jacket worn as a sportcoat, trousers worn with a polo or even a smart t-shirt).

Via: Spier & Mackay’s Canada Day Sale

From Spier’s excellent Blake Stitched line of full grain leather dress shoes. Timeless shape and cap toe. Subtle rubber studded sole for traction. And unlike the Groomsman suits, these are not final sale. They can be returned. Your first pair of shoes (or suit or sportcoat and a few other categories) ships and returns for free. Important shipping note: Spier sent out an email on Friday saying they’re seeing some shipping delays due to the tariffs/border hold ups & their new strategy/logistics to reduce tariff costs.

Via: Old Navy 50% off activewear 48-hour event

Note: The shorts version are also half-off, and therefor down to $19.99

Full performance material. Not a cotton blend. They move great and feel great even in super hot weather. They’re the closest thing to lululemon’s ABC you’ll find. But there are some key differences: There’s no gusseted undercarriage for ease of movement. The fabric might be a touch lighter in weight (but not quite as lightweight as Target’s All in Motion golf pants). And they run a little longer in the legs than lululemon. Some may feel the need to flip up the cuffs or get them hemmed. There’s also no chino/trouser pocket layout option. Just 5-pocket styles (patch pockets on each cheek in the rear, scoops up front like a pair of Jeans). Here’s how a slim fit 32×32 looks on 5’10″/185, albeit in the (oddly) sold out khaki option.