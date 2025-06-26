Rhone’s Summer Sale, Extra 25% off Allen Edmonds, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Set to expire today, Thursday 6/26. Works out to 60% off MSRP as that additional 20% is taken off the discounted price and not the full price. Obligatory reminder that once you do the math, 50% off MSRP is fine for BRF. Anything over 60% off is quite good. Because Banana Republic Factory is one of those outlet-mall styled step-down brands (like J. Crew Factory)… and thus, they’re almost always having a big sale. Will prices go lower for the upcoming long 4th of July weekend? Perhaps. Don’t know.

No code needed. That extra 25% off discount has already been taken. Really nice price on those dark and rich Espresso brown Strands. Direct through the brand, and they’re $45 cheaper than what Nordstrom Rack has them priced at. Pretty much all sizes left at post time.

It’s one of their bigger sales of the year. Discount depends on the item, and while a good chunk of their stock is still at full price, there’s plenty getting a 10%, 15%, or 20% off cut (all picks above are getting 20% off). And that’s quite nice for Spier. Remember, the tariff impacts have been reduced as they’re no longer shipping over the border from Canada, and all of those tariff charges are already built into the price. No more surprises at checkout.

And don’t forget the shoes. Along with their quality suits and sportcoats, Spier has been making really good bang-for-the-buck shoes for more than a few years now as well.

Can’t buy anything yet, but it’s our collective first look at what will get price cuts during one of the most anticipated sales of the year. Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale is not a seasonal clearance (read: mostly leftovers in weird sizes and colors). What it is, is an event where they put brand new arrivals on sale. It usually includes in-season stuff, year-round stuff, as well as fall 2025 styles. And yes everything ships and returns for free. The absolute earliest access goes live to their top-tier customers on July 8th. Us in the general public get access on July 12th.

In the past when Rhone would run a sale event, it was often 100% final sale (meaning no returns or exchanges). Thankfully that’s no longer the case. YES there are some final sale items in there. So watch out for those. But there’s also returnable/exchangeable stuff on sale too. Clearly their stuff is pricey, even on sale. But the smooth and stretchy fabric they use for their commuter polos and shirts is extremely comfortable. Especially in the heat as it’s a pure performance fabric.

Ends today. And oddly some of the items are final sale while others are not. Note that these are equipped with the old-school/traditional white mesh liners we all grew up with, and not the smoother boxer-brief style so many competitors are using these days. But that’s probably why, in part, they’re cheaper.

Maybe there could be an additional 20% or 30% off deal coming up for the 4th? That’s total speculation. No idea. And who knows, by then some of the not-final sale stuff could get tagged as final sale. Anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged, whereas if it’s not, it should ship and return for free thanks to the standard Bonobos policy.

Also worth a mention: