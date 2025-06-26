Rhone’s Summer Sale, Extra 25% off Allen Edmonds, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
BR Factory: 50% off + additional 20% off
- Tailored Fit Linen-Cotton Jacket – $128 ($320)
- Tailored Fit Linen-Cotton Trousers – $68 ($170)
- (total for the suit = $196)
- Crochet Polos – $26 ($65)
- 7″ Linen Blend Deck Shorts – $19.20 ($60) 68% off
- Seersucker Shirts – $28 ($70)
- 7″ Linen Blend Shorts – $28 ($70)
Set to expire today, Thursday 6/26. Works out to 60% off MSRP as that additional 20% is taken off the discounted price and not the full price. Obligatory reminder that once you do the math, 50% off MSRP is fine for BRF. Anything over 60% off is quite good. Because Banana Republic Factory is one of those outlet-mall styled step-down brands (like J. Crew Factory)… and thus, they’re almost always having a big sale. Will prices go lower for the upcoming long 4th of July weekend? Perhaps. Don’t know.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off Sale Items
- Espresso Brown Strands – $224.99 ($425)
- Liam Sneakers – $112.49 ($300)
- Randolph 2.0 Penny Loafer – $224.99 ($425)
- Suede Park Avenue Verse Cap-toe Oxford Dress Shoe – $284.99 ($425)
- Walnut Liverpool Chelseas – $209.99 ($495)
No code needed. That extra 25% off discount has already been taken. Really nice price on those dark and rich Espresso brown Strands. Direct through the brand, and they’re $45 cheaper than what Nordstrom Rack has them priced at. Pretty much all sizes left at post time.
Spier: Up to 20% off select Canada Day Sale (tailored picks)
- Unstructured Italian Cotton/Linen Navy Hopsack Sportcoat – $342.40 ($428)
- Navy Check Italian Wool/Silk/Linen Sportcoat – $382.40 ($478)
- Brown Check Italian Wool/Silk/Linen Neo Cut Sportcoat – $382.40 ($478)
- Tropical Wool Core Line Suits – $358.40 ($448) 6 colors
It’s one of their bigger sales of the year. Discount depends on the item, and while a good chunk of their stock is still at full price, there’s plenty getting a 10%, 15%, or 20% off cut (all picks above are getting 20% off). And that’s quite nice for Spier. Remember, the tariff impacts have been reduced as they’re no longer shipping over the border from Canada, and all of those tariff charges are already built into the price. No more surprises at checkout.
Spier: Up to 20% off select Canada Day Sale (shoe picks)
- Blake Stitched Balmoral Cap Toes – $166.40 ($208)
- Goodyear Welted CF Stead Suede Chukkas – $254.40 ($318)
And don’t forget the shoes. Along with their quality suits and sportcoats, Spier has been making really good bang-for-the-buck shoes for more than a few years now as well.
Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale Sneak Peek is live today (6/26) at Noon ET
Can’t buy anything yet, but it’s our collective first look at what will get price cuts during one of the most anticipated sales of the year. Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale is not a seasonal clearance (read: mostly leftovers in weird sizes and colors). What it is, is an event where they put brand new arrivals on sale. It usually includes in-season stuff, year-round stuff, as well as fall 2025 styles. And yes everything ships and returns for free. The absolute earliest access goes live to their top-tier customers on July 8th. Us in the general public get access on July 12th.
BONUS Rhone: Up to 50% off Summer Sale
- Slim Fit Commuter Polo – $68.60 ($98) select colors/patterns
- Slim Fit Commuter Button Down Shirt – $96.60 ($138) select colors/patterns
In the past when Rhone would run a sale event, it was often 100% final sale (meaning no returns or exchanges). Thankfully that’s no longer the case. YES there are some final sale items in there. So watch out for those. But there’s also returnable/exchangeable stuff on sale too. Clearly their stuff is pricey, even on sale. But the smooth and stretchy fabric they use for their commuter polos and shirts is extremely comfortable. Especially in the heat as it’s a pure performance fabric.
BONUS II J. Crew: 50% off select swim
- 6″ swim trunk in jacquard – $39.50 ($79.50) blue, indigo, or green
- 6” stretch swim trunk – $44.50 FINAL ($89.50) black or navy
- 6” stretch swim trunk in print – $44.50 ($89.50) 4 different prints
Ends today. And oddly some of the items are final sale while others are not. Note that these are equipped with the old-school/traditional white mesh liners we all grew up with, and not the smoother boxer-brief style so many competitors are using these days. But that’s probably why, in part, they’re cheaper.
BONUS III Bonobos: 200+ new items added to sale
- Navy Floral Tech (Nylon/Spandex) Short Sleeve Shirt – $69 ($89) 22.4% off
- Tech Trousers (56% Cotton/40% TruTemp Poly/4% Spandex) – $99 ($149) 6 colors, 33.5% off
- Unconstructed Rust Plaid 95% wool/4% linen/1% spandex Blazer – $329 ($475) 30.7% off
- Light Blue Floral Tech (Nylon/Spandex) Short Sleeve Shirt – $69 ($89) 22.4% off
Maybe there could be an additional 20% or 30% off deal coming up for the 4th? That’s total speculation. No idea. And who knows, by then some of the not-final sale stuff could get tagged as final sale. Anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged, whereas if it’s not, it should ship and return for free thanks to the standard Bonobos policy.
Also worth a mention:
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off + 3 Shirts for $199.
- Huckberry: Buy 2 save 15% on their bestselling Wellen Performance Lined Hybrid Swim Trunks.
- J. Crew: Their up to 50% off Big Summer Event is set to expire today. Picks are here if you’re interested.
- Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds Shoebank: Extra 25% off. Returns on F2s will set you back a $25 restocking fee.