Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Sneakers under $70, Italian Wool Legacy Blazers, & More

It’s not a full sitewide sale, but the selection of styles is pretty good all the same. A mix of dress, casual, and some sneakers. Common sizes did start to rush out the door over the weekend though. Lots of Blake stitched in Portugal models. No code needed. Sale is set to expire today, 6/16/25.

The J. Crew sale section has been pretty stagnant for a while now. And frankly, it still is. But a few new foundational items have drifted in so it’s worth a mention. Final means final of course. No returns or exchanges on anything tagged as such.

Well those are all neutral and versatile and perfect for summer. The Nike sale section feels a bit like a quiet mid-season clearance right now. Especially for some of their lower profile models like the Killshot, Court Legacy, etc.

Deals vary depending on the item/category. Highlights seem to be the two pairs of Explorer line suit separates for just under twelve hundred bucks, as well as the 40% off bulk buy deal on shirts and polos (which you can mix or match). Nice of them to have the deadline for the deal end a couple of days after Father’s Day, as any gift cards given could now be put to solid use.

Also worth a mention: