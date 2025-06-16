Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Sneakers under $70, Italian Wool Legacy Blazers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Jack Erwin 20% off select Father’s Day Sale
- Leo Blake Stitched Cap Toe Oxford – $215.20 ($269)
- Raymond Blake Stitched Derbies – $190.40 ($238)
- Water-Repellent Suede Chukkas – $198.40 ($248)
- Carver Low Top Sneakers – $150.40 ($188)
It’s not a full sitewide sale, but the selection of styles is pretty good all the same. A mix of dress, casual, and some sneakers. Common sizes did start to rush out the door over the weekend though. Lots of Blake stitched in Portugal models. No code needed. Sale is set to expire today, 6/16/25.
J. Crew: Extra 50% off FINAL Sale w/ SALETIME
- Legacy Blazer in Italian wool flannel – $199.99 FINAL ($450) shown top of post, review here
- Slim Bowery wrinkle-free dress shirt with spread collar – $42.49 FINAL ($98)
- Slim Bowery wrinkle-free dress shirt with point collar – $42.49 FINAL ($98)
- Italian pull-up leather belt – $32.49 FINAL ($75)
- Microdot socks – $8.99 FINAL ($19.50)
- Wallace & Barnes lightweight twill chore jacket – $88.99 FINAL ($198)
- Short-sleeve cotton-linen blend shirt in print – $40.49 FINAL ($89.50)
The J. Crew sale section has been pretty stagnant for a while now. And frankly, it still is. But a few new foundational items have drifted in so it’s worth a mention. Final means final of course. No returns or exchanges on anything tagged as such.
Nike: New markdowns/items added to sale
- Killshot 2 – $67.97 ($90)
- Court Legacy – $56.97 ($70)
- Cortez Leather – $67.97 ($90)
Well those are all neutral and versatile and perfect for summer. The Nike sale section feels a bit like a quiet mid-season clearance right now. Especially for some of their lower profile models like the Killshot, Court Legacy, etc.
BONUS: Brooks Brothers Father’s Day Event ends tomorrow
- 2 Explorer Line Suit Jackets + Trousers = $1199 ($1792)
- 40% off 3 Shirts or Polos (shown: Ainsley Collar Supima Non-Irons)
- Suede Penny Loafers – $216.75 ($289)
- Performance Series Blazer – $373.50 ($498)
Deals vary depending on the item/category. Highlights seem to be the two pairs of Explorer line suit separates for just under twelve hundred bucks, as well as the 40% off bulk buy deal on shirts and polos (which you can mix or match). Nice of them to have the deadline for the deal end a couple of days after Father’s Day, as any gift cards given could now be put to solid use.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew Factory: Extra 70% off 3+ final sale clearance items w/ code SAVINGS. And they just added a bunch of socks, so that makes it easy to hit the 3 item minimum.
- Allen Edmonds: Their select items Father’s Day Sale is still running.
- Spier: 15% off select trousers + shorts.