Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Rothy’s Sale, 20% off Sunski, & More

The Pick: ABC (gusseted) warpstreme trousers or 5-pockets – $96 ($128)

Check your inbox, spam folder, and promotions tab. lululemon recently sent out individual use, 25% off full-price codes to some of their members. Should be good on up to 15 items. Can’t recall the last time lululemon offered any kind of discount on their full price stuff. 25% off is set to expire on June 29th.

No code needed and set to expire today, Monday 6/23. Yes the price on a pair of Sunski’s has gone up. But so has the price on a shed-load of other stuff. At least the 20% off helps, they make good shades in some unique (but not goofy) styles, and as a brand they’re not perpetually on sale.

All final sale, so no returns or exchanges. But enough are familiar with Rothy’s that as long as you follow their sizing suggestions (some models run a half size small) then the risk is at least somewhat mitigated. Breathable & washable. So yeah, Rothy’s are great for summer.

Because it was a late addition to Thursday’s Handful, and mainline/big brother Banana Republic’s secret 30% off sale has been overshadowing it. Works out to 60% off MSRP as that additional 20% is taken off the discounted price and not the full price.

