Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Banana Republic Extra 20% off, Shorts under $20, & More

By |

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

B.R.: Extra 20% off Sale Items (tailored picks)

Banana Republic’s sale section is stacked right now. And they just launched an additional 20% off, which clearly helps. Watch out for final sale items. It’s a mix of regular sale as well as final sale. Anything tagged as final can’t be returned or exchanged.

 

B.R.: Extra 20% off Sale Items (other picks)

And some stuff that’s not a suit/jacket/trousers.

 

J. Crew FACTORY: 70% off TruTemp365 Pants & Flex Chino Shorts

Gah. But they’re final sale. Looks like J. Crew Factory is replicating big-brother J. Crew’s current pricing strategy. Meaning: whether something is on clearance or not doesn’t matter… once it hits a certain super-high percentage off, they slap a final sale tag on it. At least that’s what it seems like. So yeah. No returns or exchanges. Basic stretch cotton chino shorts are pretty foundational this time of year (duh). And those TruTemp365 pants sure appear to be JCF’s shot at replicating/competing with Banana Republic’s Core Temp chinos. Cotton based, but infused with enough sciencey-thread to make for “temperature regulating” trousers which can be worn casually or dressed up.

 

BONUS  Rancourt Up to 25% off select 4th of July Sale

The Pick: Beefroll Penny Loafers in Natural – $248 ($328) 24.4% off

It’s a (very) limited selection, but worth a specific call out is their classic Beefroll Penny Loafers in natural pull-up leather. Genuine handsewn Moccasin construction. Made in Maine.

 

BONUS II  Huckberry: Even more new items added to sale

Surprised to see those LUCA sneakers in there. Full review here, albeit in a different color. This really feels like they’re gearing up for a 4th of July sale event or something.

 

Also worth a mention:

