Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Banana Republic Extra 20% off, Shorts under $20, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
B.R.: Extra 20% off Sale Items (tailored picks)
- Grey w/ Blue Plaid Linen Suit Jacket – $259.99 ($400)
- Grey w/ Blue Plaid Linen Suit Trouser – $135.99 ($200)
- Total for suit: $395.98
- Light Blue Linen Suit Jacket – $239.99 ($400)
- Light Blue Linen Suit Trouser – $135.99 ($200)
- Total for suit: $375.98
- Tuxedo Jacket in Italian Wool – $319.99 ($480)
- Tuxedo Trouser in Italian Wool – $143.99 ($220)
- Total for (dinner) suit: $463.98
Banana Republic’s sale section is stacked right now. And they just launched an additional 20% off, which clearly helps. Watch out for final sale items. It’s a mix of regular sale as well as final sale. Anything tagged as final can’t be returned or exchanged.
B.R.: Extra 20% off Sale Items (other picks)
- 70% cashmere, 30% silk Sweater Polos – $95.99 ($150) 6 colors
- Cognac Brown Leather Made in Portugal Oxfords – $151.99 ($250)
- RAEN Rifka Sunglasses – $95.99 ($150)
- White/Navy Stripe Slim Fit Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt – $51.99 ($80)
- 6″ Waffle Knit Shorts – $29.59 ($50)
- Made in Portugal Leather Penny Loafers – $135.99 ($220)
And some stuff that’s not a suit/jacket/trousers.
J. Crew FACTORY: 70% off TruTemp365 Pants & Flex Chino Shorts
- TruTemp365 Chino Pants in slim or straight fit – $35 FINAL ($118)
- 62% cotton/35% poly/3% elastane
- Flex Chino Shorts in 5″, 7″, or 9″ inseams – $19.95 FINAL ($69.50)
- 99% cotton/1% elastane
Gah. But they’re final sale. Looks like J. Crew Factory is replicating big-brother J. Crew’s current pricing strategy. Meaning: whether something is on clearance or not doesn’t matter… once it hits a certain super-high percentage off, they slap a final sale tag on it. At least that’s what it seems like. So yeah. No returns or exchanges. Basic stretch cotton chino shorts are pretty foundational this time of year (duh). And those TruTemp365 pants sure appear to be JCF’s shot at replicating/competing with Banana Republic’s Core Temp chinos. Cotton based, but infused with enough sciencey-thread to make for “temperature regulating” trousers which can be worn casually or dressed up.
BONUS Rancourt Up to 25% off select 4th of July Sale
The Pick: Beefroll Penny Loafers in Natural – $248 ($328) 24.4% off
It’s a (very) limited selection, but worth a specific call out is their classic Beefroll Penny Loafers in natural pull-up leather. Genuine handsewn Moccasin construction. Made in Maine.
BONUS II Huckberry: Even more new items added to sale
- LUCA Made in Portugal Sneakers – $156 ($195)
- Relwen Tropical Trap Linen/Cotton Blazer – $208 ($298)
- Astorflex Patnoflex Travel Loafer – $158 ($198)
- Flint & Tinder Navy Micro Stripe Hemp Short Sleeve Shirt- $42 ($78)
Surprised to see those LUCA sneakers in there. Full review here, albeit in a different color. This really feels like they’re gearing up for a 4th of July sale event or something.
Also worth a mention:
