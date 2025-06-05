Brooks Brothers Father’s Day, Rhone Commuter Bulk Buys, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Part of a larger Father’s Day sale. Normally $896, these drop to $599.50 with this bulk-buy special. And they’re sold as separates, so you get to pick the size of the jacket(s) and trousers(trousers-ers?) independently of each other. Made from Italian wool, offered in a few different fits, etc. Not as high end as their 1818 line, but not as expensive either. (Although those are also on a twofer deal right now.)

Sunglasses are one of those products that could get hit the hardest by tariffs (ex: Sunski just raised prices), because if they’re not some high end designer name made in Italy, they’re probably made in China. And Carfia is very much made in China. They’re one of those brands on Amazon which anyone would wonder if they really are decent. They’re more than decent. They’re really good. Smooth acetate frames, polarized lenses, and they’re classy looking with no obnoxious branding. And while they did just raise their baseline price to $35 – $39 from the previous $29 – $35, these keyhole “retro classic” frames are on sale for a positively cheap price. Five different frame/lens color combos to pick from. Ships fast with Prime. No word on when the deal ends. 50.5mm lens diameter, but they honestly wear a little bigger than that. Not huge. Far from it. Probably best for average sized faces/heads, as I have a larger than average gourd and they fit me just fine.

And a couple of new colors just arrived for summer, too. Full review here. Size shown: 8″ inseam, 32 waist, on 5’10″/185. These are the shorts version of Old Navy’s cheap lululemon-warpstreme-like competitors. If the Old Navy fabric isn’t identical to lululemon’s warpstreme twill, like at an atomic level/made by the exact same supplier, then it’s one of the best copies/”homages” ever. 8″ inseam. New colors for summer 2025. They feel and move great. Do note that Old Navy insists on calling these shorts “hybrid” shorts, but unlike true hybrid shorts (like Wellen) these do NOT have any kind of liner. They’re “just” shorts. Nothing wrong with that. Especially because they’re a great pair of shorts. And they’re cheap.

With no discount of any kind, they’re $138 per shirt. Which is (frankly) absurdly expensive. They are also absurdly comfortable. Wicks. Stretches. Dries fast. These shirts set the standard a few years back in terms of comfort and stretch and wicking and all that. Hidden button down collars too. Just know that they aren’t suuuper “dressy.” They lean more towards casual to smart casual. They can be dressed up with a blazer or sportcoat, but visually they’re halfway between a true dress shirt and an OCBD. As comfortable as it gets though. Especially when it’s hot out. For a while there they seemed to have gotten rid of their bulk-buy discounts. But they’ve brought them back just in time for the hot hot heat of summer. Normally $138 per shirt, the 3 pack deal would drop them to $110.40 per. So yeah. Still an investment. A big one at that.

One more mention as this thing is a quick one (48 hours). Ends today, Thursday 6/5/25. Full original picks here.

Also worth a mention: