Steal Alert: J. Crew 20% off some usually excluded items / Addit. 20% off select

This is a weird one, stay with me here.

Whether or not this 20% off FATHERSDAY code is a good deal really depends on:

Whether the item is usually excluded (some of those items are in for once) Whether the item is marked down already Where the total % off MSRP lands when the addit. 20% off code is applied

Tons of exclusions of course, but there are some sneaky good deals in there all the same. They’re also throwing in free shipping no minimum for anyone who doesn’t have a rewards account with them.

Quick picks this time. Off we go…

Also shown very top left of the post. One of J. Crew’s spring/summer bestsellers. They’re an oxford cloth with its hallmark visual texture, but the cotton is blended with a healthy dose of poly and spandex for some performance features. They’re not an airy, breezy, “barely there” shirting-style of fabric. Which is good for many, as not everyone likes wearing breezy shirt fabric over their glutes. There’s some structure with these, but not overly so. Gel shirt-gripper interior waistband is a nice touch too.

More than half off and right in the thick of shorts-buying-season. These are J. Crew’s rebooted version of their classic 98% cotton/2% spandex stretch chino shorts. Lightweight fabric, three inseam options, and lots of colors. Nothing earth-shattering in their design. But that’s the point.

Normally excluded. This may be the first time these have gone on sale. Blackwatch pattern, waxed cotton exterior, all the trimmings you’d expect from a country-gent styled jacket. Good looking, timeless, and functional. Depending on the weather where you live, this may have to sit mainly (or entirely) on the sidelines until fall. But to get it on any sort of sale feels super rare.

Normally excluded. Because it’s suede. Big time splurge. But another item that getting it on any kind of discount feels like a blue-moon event.

Their bestselling, lighter weight, broken in feeling but not broken down cotton poplin shirts in a couple different gingham checks. The soft-washed cotton button down most associated with J. Crew as a brand. AKA, the memeshirt. (Still looks good on its own with chinos, under an unstructured sportcoat, using it to dress down a mid gray suit, etc.)

Not as overly-preppy as a boat shoe. Still just as versatile for the warm weather. Suede uppers, rawhide laces, Vibram soles.

Inspired by traditional French Chore jackets, these are a lightweight extra layer that looks just as good inside as it does outside. 56% cotton/44% linen. Unlined with a heritage/workwear “fit”. Wear it over a t-shirt, polo, or henley.

They’ve gone for cheaper. They’re often included in other sales/promos, but… ’tis the season for white sneakers. And who knows how much J. Crew will tighten up their promos/sales in the coming month(s) as the impact of tariffs land. Leather lined. Vibram sole. Timeless classics.

New. Classic but different thanks to the 53% linen/47% cotton fabric. Mockneck/stand collar instead of the traditional floppy bomber style.

Yep, these again. Full review here. Tumbled leather. Goodyear welted. Tassel Loafers can be a bit divisive. Some love them and think they’re timeless and refined. Others prefer a penny strap or even a monk strap.

J. Crew’s flagship dress shirts. 98% cotton/2% stretch. Sold in alpha sizes (S, M, L, etc.) and not the more precise neck and sleeve measurements dress shirts are traditionally sold in.

Niche and spendy for sure, but it’s one of those items J. Crew has lifted from historical archives and bougie-d up. 100% cashmere. Boatneck. Breton-style stripes.

