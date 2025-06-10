10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Cheap Polos w/ Collar Stays, USA Made Tees, & more

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

(Shown above: Target Polo, lululemon trousers, Banana Republic chukkas)

First the Stan Smith Lux, and now these. Whoever is in charge of pricing over at adidas seems to be “zigging” while most of the rest of the market “zags”. Prices are on the rise at so many retailers on so many items, yet it’s the brand with the three stripes that has slashed some prices to eye popping levels during their Summer Essentials sale. See our full review of the Decode here, albeit in the nylon side-panel version. The $45 pair shown above are leather.

$20ish bucks for a piece of fabric may feel stupid expensive ( you could always go to Joann’s inste OH WAIT), but it can be worn to “summerize” a lot of year-round suits and blazers. Made from the same Irish-cotton linen fabric their “unsuits” are made out of. Ships free for rewards members.

Director Wes Anderson isn’t for everyone. But perhaps at this moment his particular style of ridiculousness is the lens through which to view a story of conquest, power, and violence. And what a cast, as usual.

Shown above on an aftermarket Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO

The original entry-level automatic diver, which is a clear rip-off homage to the Submariner. Well balanced case at 40mm diameter x 14.1mm thick. Japanese automatic movement. Well under $100. Has been going for closer to $85 (if not more) lately. But at post time, Amazon is the fulfiller AND seller, and they’re on sale for about seventy bucks. Pretty darn great for a summer beach/beater-watch. Do remember these have the etched branding on the 9 o’clock side. Kinda cheezy, but not as obnoxious in real life as you might think.

97% cotton / 2% spandex. And yes they have pleats. But just a single pleat on either side, not the accordion style monster pleats that the 80s and 90s suffered from. There is something a bit dressier about a single pleat. Think of these as pants for those who like the old-school-cool look but don’t want to shell out $100s for single-pleat equipped wool dress trousers. Would look excellent with a plain, slim, mercerized cotton tee and driving loafers, or a smooth polo and penny loafers. Of course a blazer and dress shirt would work with them too.

It’s got above average hold, yet it doesn’t drift into concrete/crunchy territory. Super matte finish. Lightly scented with a fresh but still masculine scent. Smells good enough that when someone tells you that “you smell nice” (has happened to me, thank you very much) you’ll get to tell them thank you, and that you don’t wear cologne.

For a few years there this particular hair product had disappeared from Amazon. Perhaps it got caught up in the retail “shrink” fiasco, and/or was available only in salons, or maybe it had been discontinued. Who knows. BUT. It’s back now, and it appears Amazon has cut a deal with L’Oreal to have an authorized brand page and sell/fulfill a bunch of L’Oreal stuff, including some of their men’s line.

Size shown is a medium on 5’10″/180. See a straight on fit shot image here. They seem to run a touch big, but nothing extreme.

Three button placket, soft and stretchy 46% Cotton, 46% Modal, 8% Spandex blend, and the collar has (non-removable) stays built in to keep it fresh looking. Dirt cheap with the 30% off sale they’re running. 8 colors/patterns.

Head here for a full review. This is the obligatory seasonal reminder that if you’re not one to normally wear dress shoes, yet you have a wedding coming up where you’ll have to, and you don’t want to spend much money… then Nordstrom’s “Dane” cap toes are a decent bet. Available in black or the warm brown shown above.

Marked down even further than they were during their shorts flash sale from a few days back, BUT… they’re still final sale. No returns or exchanges. 5″, 7″, or 9″ inseams. Stretch cotton chino. The extra 20% off code FATHERSDAY ends this Sunday, 6/15.

Works out to $21.33 per t-shirt. Cotton/Polyester/Rayon tri blend. Fits are trim but not tight. Always impressed with Gustin tri-blend tees. You DO have to wait though. Shipping isn’t until September. But that’s Gustin for you. They’re one of the original e-commerce pre-order models. And while they do have a (limited) stock section, most of the time they open up pre-orders, we fork over our money, they close the campaign, and then they get to work on the precise amount of goods they’ve pre-sold in order to prevent waste.

