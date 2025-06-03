Style Scenario: Feels like Summer – Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. We have now reached the fancy-pants conclusion to our Feels like Summer style-scenario trifecta. Head here for the casual beginning, and here for the smart casual mid-point. Here’s to a warm but not sweaty summer.

The Sportcoat: The Tie Bar Chocolate Brown Linen Jacket – $268. A rich shade. A reasonable price point. Unlined in the back so it’ll breathe.

The Shirt: B.R. Slim Fit Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt – $80. Perfect shade of light blue. Or whatever your favorite light blue dress shirt with a nice collar happens to be.

The Pocket Square: The Tie Bar White Linen Pocket Square – $12. Versatile. 100% linen. Something to buy along with the jacket… to use with the jacket.

The Pants: Target Goodfellow Extended Tab Pleated Dress Trousers – $35. Cheap! But perfect for this scenario. Tab front and single pleats keep it dressy. Fabric (and price) keep it summertime-easy feeling.

The Sunglasses: Carafina 53mm Faux-Horn (Acetate)/ Sunglasses – $35. Nothing overly trendy, nothing costume-y. Timeless and affordable.

The Watch: Orient Bambino Limited Edition 75th Anniv. Script-Logo Bambino V2 w/ FATHERSDAY25 – $267.75 ($315). That script logo is such a great little tweak. Shown on a suede strap but also comes with a brown croc-embossed leather strap too.

The Socks: Lightweight Merino Wool Blend USA Made Darn Tough “Strut” Socks – $24. As this outfit has some visual magnetism, yet isn’t full peacocking, a pair of these rooster “strut” socks seemed appropriate. Darn Tough is running free shipping no min. as well through Wednesday. So that helps.

The Shoes: Made in Italy Johnston & Murphy Single Monks – $199 ($298). From their upgraded Italian made line. The Cheaper Option: J&M (not made in Italy) single monks – $99 ($199)

The Sunscreen: Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream w/ SPF 30 – $39. A lot of facial moisturizers with SPF feel like sunscreen. Y’know, greasy or tacky or like they’ve left a film on your skin. Not this one. It feels a little “sunscreen-y” going on, but after you work it in it feels just fine.