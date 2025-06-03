Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Style Scenario: Feels like Summer – Dressed Up

By | | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission, which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. We have now reached the fancy-pants conclusion to our Feels like Summer style-scenario trifecta. Head here for the casual beginning, and here for the smart casual mid-point. Here’s to a warm but not sweaty summer.

The Sportcoat: The Tie Bar Chocolate Brown Linen Jacket – $268A rich shade. A reasonable price point. Unlined in the back so it’ll breathe.

The Shirt: B.R. Slim Fit Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt – $80Perfect shade of light blue. Or whatever your favorite light blue dress shirt with a nice collar happens to be.

The Pocket Square: The Tie Bar White Linen Pocket Square – $12. Versatile. 100% linen. Something to buy along with the jacket… to use with the jacket.

The Pants: Target Goodfellow Extended Tab Pleated Dress Trousers – $35Cheap! But perfect for this scenario. Tab front and single pleats keep it dressy. Fabric (and price) keep it summertime-easy feeling.

The Sunglasses: Carafina 53mm Faux-Horn (Acetate)/ Sunglasses – $35. Nothing overly trendy, nothing costume-y. Timeless and affordable.

The Watch: Orient Bambino Limited Edition 75th Anniv. Script-Logo Bambino V2 w/ FATHERSDAY25 $267.75 ($315)That script logo is such a great little tweak. Shown on a suede strap but also comes with a brown croc-embossed leather strap too.

The Socks: Lightweight Merino Wool Blend USA Made Darn Tough “Strut” Socks – $24. As this outfit has some visual magnetism, yet isn’t full peacocking, a pair of these rooster “strut” socks seemed appropriate. Darn Tough is running free shipping no min. as well through Wednesday. So that helps.

The Shoes: Made in Italy Johnston & Murphy Single Monks – $199 ($298). From their upgraded Italian made line. The Cheaper Option: J&M (not made in Italy) single monks – $99 ($199)

The Sunscreen: Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream w/ SPF 30 – $39. A lot of facial moisturizers with SPF feel like sunscreen. Y’know, greasy or tacky or like they’ve left a film on your skin. Not this one. It feels a little “sunscreen-y” going on, but after you work it in it feels just fine.

We collect cookies to analyze our website traffic and performance;
we never collect any personal data.
For a full explanation of our privacy policy click here.