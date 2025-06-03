Style Scenario: Feels like Summer – Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Here comes the sun. First we did a more casual look. Here we’re turning it up a bit, looking smarter while still keeping it relatively relaxed. Here’s to a warm but not sweaty summer ahead.

The Polo: Target All in Motion Performance Tipped Polo – $20. Piped-collar + sleeves from the past, contemporary performance fabric. Nice combination at an unbeatable price if these live up to expectations or anywhere near there. 63% Recycled Polyester, 33% Rayon, 3% Spandex. Haven’t gotten in person with these yet. But here’s to hoping they’re not hugely dissimilar to their bestselling jersey polos.

The Pants: Banana Republic Italian Cotton Dress Pants – $79.99 ($150). Smart trousers with a tab waist and made in Italian cotton. On sale and getting an extra 20% off at checkout, which ends today (6/3/25).

The Sunglasses: Huckberry Sunseekers Sunglasses in Tahoe Tortoise/Midnight – $45. Inexpensive, polarized sunglasses from Huckberry. Big fan of the darker tortoise/midnight lenses combination.

The Watch: Timex Waterbury Heritage 39mm Chronograph – $299. Spendy for a Timex, but they sure nail the looks on these new, racing-inspired chronographs. The Bigger Splurge: VAER R1 USA Racing Chronograph w/ Black Leather Strap – $615

The Bag: CHAMPS Onyx Leather Briefcase – $169.97 ($199). Can’t imagine it’ll last a lifetime, but it claims to be Nappa leather (albeit described as Top Grain on the brand’s own website), and the minimalist design sure looks great. On sale at Nordstrom Rack. Ships free as it’s over $89, but returns will set you back a pre-paid label unless you can get it over to a physical Nordstrom Rack or Nordstrom location.

The Shoes: Rothy’s The Ravello Loafer in Stone Black – $139 w/ MENS50 ($189). Comfortable, breathable, washable. Like space-aged smoking-slippers that look great and hold up outside of the house. Looks extra sharp with the retro-inspired performance polo, but would also look good with gray washed chinos and a t-shirt.