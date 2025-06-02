Style Scenario: Feels like Summer – Casual (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Most have had their first taste of summer weather. We’ll cover three levels of summer looks over the next few style scenarios, and here we start with a more dressed down yet still put-together look. And this is a special no item costs more than $100 edition. So feel free to splurge on that second scoop at your local ice cream parlor. Here’s to a warm but not sweaty summer.

The Shirt: Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Short Sleeve Button Down – $20ish. Short sleeve button downs in resort/vacation prints are having a real resurgence, and this one from Amazon is cheap, ships fast for those with Prime, and the olive hibiscus pattern is something different than the usual white or white-base with a micro pattern shirts you see out there. Fit feels true to size. A size medium should fit many a 5’10″/185lb frame just fine.

The Shorts: GAP Linen-Cotton Shorts – $23.20 w/ ADDON ($59.95). There’ll be plenty of time to wear white, light gray, and khaki as the heat of summer drags on. So for now we’re going with a more saturated palate, with these (cheap!) 53% linen/47% cotton shorts in navy getting the nod. Brings out some of the blue in the mostly olive shirt.

The Sunglasses: Huckberry Polarized Weekenders Sunglasses – $39. You probably already have a pair of black and/or brown tortoiseshell sunglasses. Going with something more colorful can be fun, as long as you don’t over invest before you know you truly like wearing that style.

The Watch: Invicta Automatic Dive Watch – $83.14 on a C&B Black & Desert Supreme NATO – $38. The famous entry level automatic diver dressed down for summer on one of Crown and Buckle’s excellent supreme NATO straps. Terrific hardware, smooth fabric, etc. Total for the combo eclipses our self-imposed $100 price barrier, but as they’re two different items, we’ll let it slide.

The Socks: Darn Tough Merino Blend No-Show Tab Socks – $19. They “show” but they’re low, they’re made of wicking breathable merino wool, and the tab style insures they won’t slide underfoot as you walk around as well as provides a little bit of extra comfort against the tongue and heel of any shoes you wear them with. They’re made in Vermont, USA, and have a no-nonsense lifetime warranty.

The Shoes: Converse Jack Purcell – $70. Ships and returns easy and free via Nordstrom. Timeless classics, with that extra rubber on the toe with the contrast “smile.”

The Belt: (via Amazon) Canvas D-Ring Belt – $9. Cheap, easy, does the job.