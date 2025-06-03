Steal Alert: adidas Stan Smith Lux Sneakers for $72 ($120)

Promo Codes?

Who needs ’em.

At least not this time we don’t. Not when they’re listed at 40% off as part of their currently running Summer Kickoff sale.

These are their bestselling, better quality, nice leather upper + leather lined Stan Smith. They are not the recycled synthetic upper “Prime Green” Stan Smith which has fallen flat with more than a few long-time-Stan-“stans.” And now with this strangely great sale, the Lux version are currently $28 less than the Prime Green Stans.

Go figure.

White / Off White / Black

White / Cream / Green (and gold accents)

Our shoe expert Adam reviewed these and it’s certainly worth a look. Here’s a synopsis:

In the adidas realm that includes the regular Stan Smiths, Gazelles, Superstars, and other models, these are definitely a small step up in terms of materials and craftsmanship. The upgraded upper leather is nice enough, the new lining feels pretty good, and the insole is comfortable and supportive out of the box. You can tell that the softer leather uppers, decent leather linings, and foam-backed insoles are putting in work to keep things as comfortable as possible. Don’t forget that these are side stitched, too, which is an advantage over cheaper sneakers that are simply glued together.

With the insole taken out, you can see that they’re side stitched,

which is an advantage over cheaper sneakers that are simply glued together.

They ended up getting a 4.25 / 5 on the Adam Review Scale of Excellence (long live the A.R.S.E.!). And while he thought the upgrade was noticeable, in his review he does point out some alternative sneakers which use even better materials & construction… for not that much more money… WHEN these Stans are at full price. Of which right now they are not.

Outbound shipping will cost you an extra five bucks, unless you log into an account. adiclub members get free shipping and returns. Also worth noting is that if you’re a member of Amazon Prime, you can get these Prime fulfilled/shipped mega fast at checkout.

That’s all. Carry on.