Long Weekend Men’s Sales Roundup – BR Factory’s Big Sale, Nordy Half Yearly, & More

This post will be updated over the next few days as more sales roll in. A reminder that come Memorial Day we won’t be posting. On Monday, maybe consider spending some of that style budget on a donation to the USO, the EOD Warrior Foundation, Special Ops Warrior Fund, or another organization dedicated to our veterans and their families. A huge thank you to all of you in the readership who have served, as well as those who are currently serving.

And there’s even some stuff at 70% off strewn about. Deal is 50% – 70% off MSRP with an additional 25% off in your cart. A reminder that as BRF is a “factory” brand, they’re almost always on deep discount. But anything more than 60% off is great for them relative to their other sales and promos. So yes, this is a good one.

Prices are now as marked online. They’ve already taken an extra 20% off sale items at Allen Edmonds, and it’s also an additional 20% off at the Factory 2nds Shoebank website. BUT…

Factory 2nds returns will set you back a steep $25 restocking fee. So be careful with anything tagged as such. They’re still mixing Factory 2nds into the main site’s sale section, which makes things all the more confusing.

Full details and a review of the Factory 2nds buying experience can be found in this post here.

As basic as it gets and super affordable already, but the 30% off makes them extra nice.

Their Halfy-Yearly Sales are in-season clearances. So it’s not quite as good as the Anniversary Sale they run every mid-summer which features brand-new goods for the upcoming season (fall.) But it’s huge all the same. And as always, everything ships and returns for free. Raise your hand if you had shell cordovan Aldens on your bingo card for this weekend. No? Me neither. Don’t expect those to last long.

Goodyear welted, great leathers, incredible quality. Rarely does their sale section get an extra bit off. Nice to see that’s happening now. Free shipping kicks in at $300, and remember that exchanges are free within 15 days, but returns will set you back a $15 pre-paid label. B-grades and whatnot are final sale.

Holy smokes have some prices jumped at JCF by way of less mark-downs/promo pricing. But at least their bestselling flex chinos and flex chino shorts are still in the price range many of us are used to. For now. Until we’re no longer used to it anymore.

While they may be known more for their subscription box business… they have a pretty great shop of stand alone, nicely curated stuff. Lots of brands you’ve heard of, some you haven’t.

USA made boots and shoes. Super high quality leathers. Hard not to ogle their Lakeshore cap toe boots. But it’s Camp Moc season for sure.

Allegedly this ends Wednesday, so you have to wonder if they’ve got something ready to go for the long weekend… but half off is usually as good as it gets for Old Navy. Aside from some random 60% off specials or something. Both the tee and polo shown above are a medium on 5’10″/185.

The Summer-is-coming Combo Pick:

= $189 total (normally $270)

Ledbury did what Rhone couldn’t do. They made a true dress shirt out of a breathable, wicking, smooth performance fabric… and the collar feels and acts like a true dress collar. That’s where so many performance fabric dress shirts fail miserably… the collars are always too casual (see the otherwise excellent Rhone commuter, which wears more like a tech OCBD than a dress shirt). Not with these. The collars are terrific. Great with a tie. And the mid-spread (or hidden button down) looks exceptionally sharp without a tie as well, thanks to their structure and the slightly lowered 2nd button. No more “one unbuttoned not enough/two is too much” debate.

NOTE: These are from their made-to-order line. Much more precise measurement in terms of fit, and you get to pick the collar style too. Mid spread dress or hidden button down looks terrific without a tie, if that’s your thing. Also know that these take a few weeks in terms of delivery, as they make them once you input your options.

Sale’s on sale. Looks like this is at least part of what they’re doing for the long weekend. Extra 20% off runs clear through Wednesday May 28th.

The combo pick:

= $249 total (reg price $492 for all four)

Separate deal from the extra 20% off sale items promo. These aren’t clearance shirts, but instead these are their regular wheelhouse flagship stock. Four shirts is a lot to buy at once, but $62.25 per shirt (again, you have to buy four) is pretty good for Brooks Brothers. Not bad if you like to spend a little on dress shirts, but don’t want to get into the triple-digits per shirt arena. Ships free as well, as Brooks Brothers free shipping doesn’t kick in until $200, yet this’ll trip that threshold.

Pretty sure you knew about this one already. But in case you’re a newbie swing in for the first time… full picks can be found here.

Pretty sure you knew about this one already too. Full picks for this one can be found here, in case you hadn’t seen them yet. From swimsuits to a few suit separates. Prices are as marked and they’re all over the place.

Also worth a mention:

NOTE: This post will be updated through the long weekend.