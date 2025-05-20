J. Crew: Up to 50% off Summer Kickoff Event

And it’s J. Crew first to break from the gate for a long-weekend/unofficial start of summer sale.

Truth time: It’s unremarkable but quietly good. Lots of basics like t-shirts, shorts, and their popular tech-oxford cloth pants getting solid discounts. A couple of eye-grabbing items like suits/sportcoats and shoes, but it’s really more of a warm-weather foundations event.

They’re also kicking this thing off with a one-day special on their customer favorite t-shirts.

We’ll keep an eye out and update if any more one-day specials materialize over the coming days. Off we go with the picks…

Tuesday Note: These appear to be a one-day special. $19.50 price is set to expire 5/20/25.

A J. Crew customer favorite. They come in slim fit, classic fit, and even a tall template. Can’t say that about something from Target or Walmart. They’ve been garment dyed twice and washed for a certain softness and broken in feel that doesn’t look or feel beat to death either. The collars are good, the colors are both basic and versatile, and they also come in a few shades that are just off center enough to be interesting additions to any casual wardrobe. Also available as pocket-tees if that’s your preference.

Tuesday Note: These are also a one-day special. $19.50 price is set to expire 5/20/25.

And their vintage wash, short sleeve henleys. Something to mix it up.

Probably as good a price as they’ll go for during the next couple months.

One of J. Crew’s spring/summer bestsellers. They’re an oxford cloth with its hallmark visual texture, but the cotton is blended with a healthy dose of poly and spandex for some performance features. They’re not an airy, breezy, “barely there” shirting-style of fabric. Which is good for many, as not everyone likes wearing breezy shirt fabric over their glutes. There’s some structure with these, but not overly so. Gel shirt-gripper interior waistband is a nice touch too.

J. Crew’s flagship dress shirts. 98% cotton/2% stretch. White, light blue, or a navy gingham. Sold in alpha sizes (S, M, L, etc.) and not the more precise neck and sleeve measurements which dress shirts are traditionally sold in. So unless you know and love J. Crew’s shirt-sizing templates, they might not fit as precise as the neck and sleeve sized dress shirts most of us are used to.

New. Classic but different thanks to the 53% linen/47% cotton fabric. Mockneck/stand collar instead of the traditional floppy bomber style.

J. Crew’s rebooted version of their classic 98% cotton/2% spandex stretch chino shorts. Lightweight fabric, three inseam options, and lots of colors. Nothing earth-shattering in their design. But that’s the point.

When a hot summer night gives way to a cool summer evening, this is the thing to reach for. Because a sweater would be too much, yet you could still use some long sleeves. When the sun goes down, wear them with the Portsider chino shorts. Or if you live somewhere “buggy” and don’t want to get eaten alive by mosquitos, pair these with some linen pants.

Full review here. Tumbled leather. Goodyear welted. Tassel Loafers can be a bit divisive. Some love them and think they’re timeless and refined. Others prefer a penny strap or even a monk strap.

Select colors only. One of the ways we can all sweat less during the hotter months is to expand our fits a bit. Gotta let that air flow.

Half off but not final sale either. Can be returned/exchanged. Yes these make a “swish swish” noise when you walk, but they’re extraordinarily comfortable. One of J. Crew’s warm weather bestsellers for more than half a decade. 7″, 9″, or 10.5″ inseams. That’s a nine-inch inseam shown above.

Their bestselling, lighter weight, broken in feeling but not broken down cotton poplin shirts. These are the shirts that made J. Crew famous. Now just a nudge more than half off.

For the eagle-eyed and/or frequent J. Crew shoppers, yes this is one of their items that has seen a very recent price increase. They used to be $89.50 at full price. They’re now $98 at full price. Thems the breaks right now. And before anyone gets peeved at J. Crew, know that a lot of brands and businesses, large and small, got caught in this crossfire. Can’t speak for J. Crew specifically, but many had stuff “on the water” when the tariffs got implemented, so when their goods hit the docks they had to pay surprisingly massive fees. If you’ll allow a first-person indulgence, I (the Joe guy) have a friend who is a “highly specialized” contractor for the US government. She’s not just some gopher or knucklehead. Anyway, she had a piece of equipment in transit from Switzerland when the tariffs hit, and when it got to the docks there was an extra bill for (wait for it) $30,000. So she had to put in an invoice with the federal government for that extra $30,000, as it was them who had contracted her and her company to do this already approved job.

So yeah. The shirts cost more now.

Same fabric, but in a gingham check instead of a solid. The soft-washed cotton button down most associated with J. Crew as a brand. AKA, the memeshirt. (still looks good on its own with chinos, under an unstructured sportcoat, using it to dress down a mid gray suit, etc.)

Was recently going for less, but that’s how the game works. Still worth considering if you’re in the market for a versatile and unconstructed summer sportcoat.

A warm weather standard for many of us. From J. Crew’s “unsuit” line, these are unstructured and meant to be worn more casually than a traditional wool sportcoat or suit. Absolutely no lining in the back and no shoulder pads. Made to look, wear, and feel extra-breezy. Cotton/linen blend from Ireland’s Baird McNutt. The mid-blue “deep water” option has gotten lots of coverage here on Dappered over the years. It looks great with jeans. It looks terrific with lighter chinos during hotter times. It’s also nice to see them making a true navy, cream, and a few other options.

And the matching trousers in case you want to make it a true “unsuit.”

Solid options are half off. Patterns are about 41% off. Inseam should be good for most. Made from 57% ECONYL polyamide/39% nylon/4% elastane. Standard mesh liner (not the new-school boxer brief style other trunks seem to come with these days). As swim trunks can get pricey, it’s fair to say these are mid-priced with the sale. So they’ve got that going for them. Which is nice.

Inspired by traditional French chore jackets, these are a lightweight extra layer that looks just as good inside as it does outside. 56% cotton/44% linen. Unlined with a heritage/workwear “fit”. Wear it over a t-shirt, polo, or henley.

For the groom or groomsman who’s perhaps scheduled to wear a French cuff shirt for the first time in a long time (or ever). French cuff shirts by their nature are a bit fussy. So some simple but elegant cufflinks like these are a nice play.

Cheap socks in patterns like anchors and stripes. Those’ll do.

At post time the slim or straight fits aren’t getting any sort of discount. Just athletic fit. Strange.

J. Crew’s tech pants are not fully synthetic. So if you’re someone who likes the feel of a traditional cotton fabrics but also want some performance blended in, these are worth a shot. 51% elastomultiester/41% cotton/8% elastane. Three fits. A few different basic colors to pick from.

Yeah but did they fix the “squeak” noise some of these were making? It didn’t happen for our man Adam during his review, but last year a lot of people were reporting that these shoes were squeaky (probably a run of defective shanks embedded in the soles.) The most recent reviews don’t mention any sort of auditory annoyances. So fingers (and toes) crossed they fixed the issue. Great shoes… if they don’t squeak. You’ve been warned.

As classic as it gets. Either a white linen with navy piping, or an Italian silk polka dot. Should ship free if you log into a J. Crew rewards account. Final sale. No returns or exchanges. Use that SHOPSALE code at checkout for the discount.

The J. Crew Up to 50% off select full price + additional 50% off final sale styles w/ code SHOPSALE summer kickoff event is set to expire Tuesday 5/27/25.