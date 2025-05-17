The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Via: J. Crew Up to 40% off “Packing Picks” event (exp 5/19)

A lot of us actually shy away from chino for warm weather events. Chino can feel a little (comparatively) dense and not let air flow through like a tropical wool can. But the price is good, J. Crew knows their fabrics, and both the jacket and trousers could easily be broken up and worn with other items.

Via: Amazon’s Memorial Day Sale (little early, ain’t it Amazon?)

An oft-mentioned favorite. For the price, they’re great. Nicely weighted acetate frames, polarized lenses, no silly/obnoxious visible branding, and at 53mm they should fit most guys just fine. That and it can be weirdly difficult to find tortoise frames with gray lenses. Usually the lenses are brown on tortoise frames. There’s something a little more “luxe” looking with that gray lens + tortoise combo.

Via: J. Crew Factory 15% off $100, 20% off $125 w/ SUMMER (exp 5/18)

Those look awfully similar to the excellent mainline J. Crew suede camp mocs from a couple years ago. And if they’re like their autumnal suede boot brothers from last season, they could be serious winners. But it’s a bit of a gamble with shoes at this price. Early reviews are positive though.

Via: Extra 20% off Brooks Brothers Sale Items (exp 5/28)

Dark navy with a muted check. For those that like to keep things dark but interesting, even in the warmer months.

Via: Amazon

Full review here. Usually these hover closer to the mid $500s. So while it might not feel like a ton of savings, considering where we’re going in terms of pricing (especially on home goods)… this feels quite nice. It’s a handsome chair, it’s not oversized so it fits in smaller spaces well, and it’s comfortable. Note that at post time it isn’t Amazon Prime fulfilled. Which is odd, as it usually is. But it does appear to ship free.

Via: J. Crew Extra 60% off FINAL Sale items w/ SALETIME (exp 5/19)

As classic as it gets. Either a white linen with navy piping, or an Italian silk polka dot. Hard to get more classic than those. Should ship free if you log into a J. Crew rewards account.

Via: Cole Haan Up to 25% off rarely on sale styles (exp 6/1)

This one’s for the wide feet fellas. Finding some court-inspired sneakers in a wide width can be a real challenge. Lots of brands will tell you to size up but often that doesn’t work. These come in both standard D as well as a Wide width, have some visually interesting contrasting details, and should fill that white-sneaker spot nicely in many wardrobes. Coulda done without quite as many visual logos though. Four. Four visible logos per shoe (tongue, side panel, heel tab, heel).

Via: Amazon’s Memorial Day Sale

Because another swamp-arse season is upon us, and the right underwear is key to preventing such an unfortunate condition. Multiple styles are on sale. Briefs, boxer briefs, even some boxers. Same micro-diamond mesh material which breathes, wicks, dries quick, and is equipped with an odor fighting, anti-microbial treatment. If you move around a lot during the day (via work, working out, or both), then to some of us there’s nothing better than Ex-Officio’s line of give-n-go underwear. They’re also great for travel as they wash up easy in the shower with a little bit of soap, and dry quickly overnight. So bring two pairs with you. Wear a clean pair while the other is drying, wash the worn pair at night and lay it out to dry, wear the already dried pair the next day, etc.

Via: J. Crew Up to 40% off “Packing Picks” event (exp 5/19)

Almost but not quite half off, which is clearly more than “up to 40% off”… and that’s good! But that’s also J. Crew for you. Sometimes they break their own “rules.” Just two colors though, blue (shown above) or khaki. Seven inch or nine inch inseams.

Via: J. Crew Up to 40% off “Packing Picks” event (exp 5/19)

And the pants. 4 colors, 45% off. Another item from this sale that’s actually more than the “up to 40% off” it’s billed as. One of J. Crew’s spring/summer bestsellers. They’re an oxford cloth with its hallmark visual texture, but the cotton is blended with a healthy dose of poly and spandex for some performance features. They’re not an airy, breezy, “barely there” shirting-style of fabric. Which is good for many, as not everyone likes wearing breezy shirt fabric over their arse. There’s some structure with these, but not overly so. Gel shirt-gripper interior waistband is a nice touch too.