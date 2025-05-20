Huckberry Annual (unofficial) Start of Summer Sale

Summer starts now (*spoiler* no it doesn’t).

Huckberry operates at that perfect mid point of rugged style and true functionality, and to celebrate the (unofficial) start of summer, they’re running one of their bigger sales of the year. Remember that free shipping at Huckberry kicks in at $98, but at least returns are free/won’t set you back an additional pre-paid label. Scrolling through the entire Huck sale section is enough to tear an index finger ligament, so let’s get to our picks.

Works out to $58.50 per pair. Pretty darn great considering they’re a bestseller, normally $78 a piece, and almost never on sale. Here’s how this works. It’s a stacking deal:

These are currently getting a buy 2 for $156 bundle deal,

Huckberry is also running a 25% off 2 pairs of select shorts promo for the weekend.

It’s stacking. For now. Proof here.

These are as good as it gets for hybrid shorts. Y’know, those types of shorts you can swim in but also do a HIIT workout in or go for a hike in or grab a pint in… you get the idea. Soft and stretchy performance boxer-brief liner is the best. Lots of colors and patterns. Usually excluded from sales and whatnot, so this is significant.

Sneaker splurge anyone? Twenty bucks off. Surprised to see them on sale for any amount. Made in Portugal. The materials and overall design are really impressive. Full review of a different (not on sale) color scheme can be found here. That pebbled white leather upper, off white sole, and leather heel tab looks all kinds of right for summer.

With Sunski among others raising their prices, it’s getting harder to find a pair of good quality sunglasses for a price that doesn’t hit the stratosphere like the luxury name-brands do. That’s where Walden, Huckberry’s house brand of upgraded quality shades, tries to fit in. Classic shapes, cool colors, good quality. And some models are 25% off thanks to the sale.

And now the McQueen like retro Airman style with a keyhole bridge. Polarized lenses on these. Which is sort of odd as they’re “airman” style, and anyone who has ever driven a car (let alone piloted a plane) while wearing polarized sunglasses knows it can be hard if not impossible to read the instrument panels. Also available in non-polarized for $74, but only a couple colors are on sale for that version.

The Taylor Stitch flagship, do-anything, casual but intentional, garment washed cotton sportcoat. Three exterior patch pockets. Two interior welt pockets for storage. Two vents in the rear. Three button front so you can wear it as a chore-coat if you choose, or just keep that middle button buttoned for a blazer-look. Nice price. Usually when anything Taylor Stitch goes on sale it’s final sale over on their own website. Not here at Huckberry. Ships/returns free.

Limited colors, but twenty bucks off is pretty good when it comes to the PROOF 72 hour tees. These are those merino-blend t-shirts you can wear for three days straight without them picking up a funky smell or “ick” feeling like cotton tees do. That’s the magic of naturally anti-microbial merino wool. Most are going to want to size up in the slim fit. My 5’10″/185lb frame usually takes a medium in other t-shirts, but a large in the PROOF 72 hour merino original slim fits perfectly after the first machine wash and dry.

And the classic fits. Not as generous of a discount though.

Okay, so the features section on Huckberry says: “Powered by a Quartz Analog movement.”

No it’s not. It’s an automatic.

Full review here. Shown above on a 7.5″ wrist.

That’s quite the suede jacket. Not cheap, but suede or leather jackets aren’t cheap. Clearly (well) over the $98 free shipping threshold, so this ships and returns for free like a lot of the other stuff. But that’s always a plus when it’s an investment item like this.

Roger. Federer. Charismatic, dignified, and stylish. Can’t say quite as much for Roger(s) Hornsby. Not very diplomatic, that man. But he was a hell of a hitter.

Soft, stretchy, and a clean ankle (no scrunchy elastic) so they look a little more polished than most other joggers. AND they have an inseam gusset, so go ahead and pigen-pose to your yogi heart’s content. Anti-microbial too. So feel free to rip a hearty fart while you’re down there. Does anyone read these words? All good if not.

Nicer looking than a boat shoe, still casual enough to wear with chinos and a t-shirt. Made in Italy.

Bought a pair of these myself during a late winter clearance and they quickly became a favorite. Imagine a pair of cargo pants, only they didn’t look like cargo pants at all, but still had tons of well placed pockets, and instead of the usual heavy and bulky twill, the fabric was a lighter weight, extremely easy moving cotton/performance blend which breathed great and helped regulate your temperature. Oh, and they’ve got a gusset. Which is awesome as that provides for extra ease of movement when you’re rucking/cleaning/jumping out of a truck/having a nice little Saturday/getting on up/getting down. For a size reference, a size 32×32 in the athletic tapered fits my 5’10″/185 great.

From Huckberry’s deservedly well liked house brand Rhodes. Goodyear welted. Looks like the uppers are a waxed suede? Comes with an extra set of black, flat waxed laces. Would look great with chinos and a polo, jeans and a t-shirt, etc. A step up from Clarks Bushacres for sure.

One part “yee haw!” the other part 21st century performance. Quick drying nylon and polyester blend. Back yoke is mesh vented.

Relwen’s “trap” blazers have become something of a legend. They’re based in old-school sporting blazers (which is where the term “sportcoat” came from), yet they’re totally contemporary at the same time. They do tweedy fabrics in the fall and winter, and these hyper-lights in the spring and summer. Unlined, stretch cotton (97% cotton, 3% spandex), and lots of pockets. Ships/returns for free.

Lead free, hand blown glass decanters and rocks glasses with raised topographic impressions of some of the world’s most famous geological wonders. Makes a terrific gift (Father’s Day?) especially when combined with a bottle of something top shelf.

Olive, gray, and khaki are $159. Navy and black are $173. Full performance fabric. Be aware that these run short in the tail. But as long as you treat it more like a chore coat and wear it with t-shirts and polos, it won’t look out of place. Here’s how the almost identical merino-performance blend option looks on 5’10″/185. Most will need a little extra tailoring at the sides as they’re a bit boxy on arrival. Quite comfortable though. Sleeves do have one functioning cuff button on the end, but they don’t run overly long on my average-length arms.

Just twenty-five smackers off of full retail, but it looks to be a heck of a watch if you like ’em chunky.

Made in Italy, full leather lining on these, studded rubber sole for 4-season wear, and smooth leather uppers. A step up in formality from suede upper/crepe sole desert boots, but can still be dressed all the way down to, say, chinos and a tee.

More performance fabric. The Nomad material isn’t quite as nice feeling as lululemon’s Warpstreme (PROOF feels a little more synthetic than the oddly “normal” feeling of lululemon’s warpstreme twill)… but it also doesn’t cost nearly as much. And these STILL come with a gusset for ease of movement.

Always worth a mention when these get any kind of markdown. Full review of the suede option can be found here. Bummed the suede is stuck to full price at post time.

A Huckberry bestseller. But unlike some of their other jackets, these are less heritage-y and more contemporary (yet still rugged) looking. Lightweight, weather resistant, stretchy, breathable, and lightly insulated. Lots of colors. Sizes are scattered.

Headed to the mountains or somewhere else it gets cool if not outright cold at night? Sizes L, XL, and XXL available at post time. Unstructured but made with boiled wool so it’ll have a bit more heft while still remaining breathable.

More Proof 72-hour. These are their long sleeve shirts specifically designed for keeping the sun from scorching your arms during long days. Still breathable, still anti-microbial, still temperature regulating. Lightweight. Just a little bit thicker than a t-shirt.

Made in Portugal. Bought them, love them, have worn them with everything casual to smart casual and that’s why they’re a bit beat up looking in the above shot. But ain’t that just “patina”?? They’re too easy and too comfortable not to wear all the time. If you’re in-between sizes, size up. My normally 10.5 D feet take an 11 in these and they fit great. And that hand-pressed Lactae Havea cup sole is as comfortable as they come. Not the biggest discount, but something is something.

If you’re looking for a more casual leaning, stretch-cotton (97% cotton/3% spandex) blazer, then this one is worth a shot. Unlined back. Patch pockets. Ships/returns for free.

Like a nicely affordable version of the Victory Sportsrunner. Only these aren’t made in the USA. 80s/Dad-sneaker looks. All leather uppers with nubuck overlays. And if the quality of their classic court-styled sneakers is any indication, then these should be pretty darn good too.

Your musculature can accumulates a lot of knots, crunchy bits, and other crud with hard use. Yoga, stretching, and massages sure seem to help staying limber, upright, and uninjured. Theragun percussion massagers are one of those items that are a luxury for sure, but wow do they feel right. This one includes “a built-in biometric sensor for heart rate readings, guided breathwork with haptic vibration to help you reach relaxation sooner rather than later.” Well okay then.

Almost sold out. Admittedly… these are a little weird. They’ve got an Indy-like workboot shape, a studded rubber sole, and an apron toe… yet they’re unlined and less structured. Maybe something for those who love wearing boots, and hate shelving their heavier heritage-inspired work boots for summer. These could be the salve that gets those types to Fall. Made in England by the same folks who make the famous hi-top chukkas that…. (oh wait…)

Full review here. Sizes are scattered, but again it’s worth noting that Huckberry is (so far?) the only US based retailer to get their hands on these things. Which is huge. Because they ship/return for free via Huckberry. Used to be that you had to order them from England or the EU, which meant mega outbound shipping AND possible return shipping charges. No longer thanks to Huckberry.

The Huckberry Memorial Day Weekend Sale is set to run through Monday, 5/26. In the past some markdowns have “stuck” while other items have gone back to full price after the sale ends. Also know that color and size selection could move quick on some of the picks above.