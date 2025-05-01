J. Crew’s Select Stacking Members deal, Timex 20% off, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

None of the new Waterbury Icons collection is included, but there’s some true desirables in there all the same.

Gotta be logged into a Passport rewards account, and the max discount you can get is $100 on purchases of $500 or more. Yet it DOES seem to stack on non-excluded items which are in the “up to 50% off must-have styles” promo section. But overall exclusions are plenty: Not valid on… limited-edition styles or third-party branded items… all men’s cashmere, chino pants and suiting… select men’s coats, knits, pants, shoes, sweaters and Wallace & Barnes items; and select sunglasses.

Still rolling. A few new items have been added but so far the vast majority of sale-section stock is the same as it was when they launched this additional 20% off. Code BRAFF is set to expire this Sunday, May 4th.

Final does, in fact, mean final. So (*SCREAM IT IF YOU KNOW IT*) no returns or exchanges.

Select watches include full price models as well as a bunch that are already on sale. No Hamiltons though. The days of Macy’s including Hamilton watches in their occasional applicable codes are long gone. Nice to see some new arrivals though. And a reminder that as Macy’s is an authorized dealer, it’s much safer than buying from a sketchy gray market dealer. Macy’s and other authorized dealers should provide you with a manufacturer’s warranty card. Steal of the sale seems to be that Tissot.

Also worth a mention: