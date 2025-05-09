J. Crew: Up to 50% off “Long Weekend Looks” Event

It’s no secret that the end of May’s “unofficial start to summer” long weekend brings with it an annual drop of big sales.

But that doesn’t help if you want or need something now, or want/need to have something on-hand and ready to go. Say you’re going to a wedding, out of town or otherwise.

J. Crew to the Res-crew. (waka)

It’s not a flat 30% or 40% off with a code type-of-promotion. About a third of their total catalog is getting some kind of discount with the rest being excluded. Also, the level of discount varies wildly depending on the item, so we listed the percentages off below and filtered our picks by what we believe is a good deal, now. And yes some of this could drop further come the end of the month. Or not, depending on stock levels, demand, etc. Got all that? Great. Off we go with the picks!

J. Crew’s rebooted version of their classic 98% cotton/2% spandex stretch chino shorts. Lightweight fabric, three inseam options, and lots of colors. Nothing earth-shattering in their design. But that’s the point.

One of J. Crew’s spring/summer bestsellers. They’re an oxford cloth with its hallmark visual texture, but the cotton is blended with a healthy dose of poly and spandex for some performance features. They’re not an airy, breezy, “barely there” shirting-style of fabric. Which is good for many, as not everyone likes wearing breezy shirt fabric over their arse. There’s some structure with these, but not overly so. Gel shirt-gripper interior waistband is a nice touch too.

Full review here. Tumbled leather. Goodyear welted. Tassel Loafers can be a bit divisive. Some love them and think they’re timeless and refined. Others prefer a penny strap or even a monk strap.

More than half off but not final sale either. Can be returned/exchanged. Yes these make a “swish swish” noise when you walk, but they’re extraordinarily comfortable. One of J. Crew’s warm weather bestsellers for more than half a decade. 7″, 9″, or 10.5″ inseams. That’s a nine-inch inseam shown above.

A warm weather standard for many of us. From J. Crew’s “unsuit” line, these are unstructured and meant to be worn more casually than a traditional wool sportcoat or suit. Absolutely no lining in the back and no shoulder pads. Made to look, wear, and feel extra-breezy. Perfect for spring, summer, and early fall. Cotton/linen blend from Ireland’s Baird McNutt. The mid-blue “deep water” option has gotten lots of coverage here on Dappered over the years. It looks great with jeans. It looks terrific with lighter chinos during hotter times. It’s also nice to see them making a true navy, cream, and a few other options.

And the matching trousers in case you want to make it a true “unsuit.”

The soft-washed cotton button down most associated with J. Crew as a brand. AKA, the memeshirt. (still looks good on its own with chinos, under an unstructured sportcoat, using it to dress down a mid gray suit, etc.) Oddly enough the solid options are still stuck to full price at post time. Strange.

Also shown at the very top of the post. J. Crew’s new, revamped 5 pockets. Something that’s in between classic chinos and jeans. It’s the style of pants a lot of us reach for multiple times a week if not almost every day. 97% cotton/3% elastane.

Inspired by traditional French Chore jackets, these are a lightweight extra layer that looks just as good inside as it does outside. 56% cotton/44% linen. Unlined with a heritage/workwear “fit”. Wear it over a t-shirt, polo, or henley.

Somethin’ to wear under the chore jacket.

Cannonball. Mid-priced swim trunks. Inseam should be good for most. Made from 57% ECONYL polyamide/39% nylon/4% elastane. Standard mesh liner (not the new-school boxer brief style other trunks seem to come with these days).

For the groom or groomsman who’s perhaps scheduled to wear a French cuff shirt for the first time in a long time (or ever). French cuff shirts by their nature are a bit fussy. So some simple but elegant cufflinks like these are a nice play.

One of the ways we can all sweat less during the hotter months is to expand our fits a bit. Gotta let that air flow.

J. Crew’s flagship dress shirts. 98% cotton/2% stretch. White, light blue, or a navy gingham. Sold in alpha sizes (S, M, L, etc.) and not the more precise neck and sleeve measurements dress shirts are traditionally sold in.

Ouch. We now live in a world where a J. Crew light grey wedding suit costs $600… on sale.

But we’re heading into peak season for this particular color (the other colors are stuck to full price, as J. Crew excludes their suiting for almost the entire year). Sold as separates, so you pick the size of the jacket and the size of the trousers independently from each other, instead of getting stuck with whatever size trouser is on the hanger as it the case with more traditionally “nested” suits. If you need a warm-weather wedding or other fancy event suit, like NOW, this could be one of your better options on very, very short notice.

Cheap socks in patterns like anchors which won’t… rock the boat. WAKA²

(yes. waka squared.)

Dropping this in at the very end of the post as it’s on sale, getting an additional 50% off with the SHOPSALE code, but therefore it’s final sale and can’t be returned or exchanged. Full review here if you’d like it. TL;DR: Italian wool flannel from Vitale Barberis Canonico. 3-roll-2 closure is on trend but not overly noticeable. And non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easier and cheaper tailoring if you need the sleeves adjusted.

The Up to 50% off select full price + additional 50% off final sale styles w/ code SHOPSALE event is set to expire Thursday 5/15/25.