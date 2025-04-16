Most Wanted Affordable Style – April 2025

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Restocked in most popular colors for another season. These are the shorts that get everything right about being a “hybrid” short. Meaning they’re super comfortable both in the water as well as out. Swimming, hiking, working out, lounging, they do it all and do it all well. Equipped with a super soft, boxer-brief style liner instead of the old-school itchy mesh other trunks often come with. Everything stretches well and moves well while still being supportive and sturdy. They even have hidden every-day-carry pockets, like one on the leg of the liner for your phone (just don’t forget it’s in there and go running into the water). Lots of colors and many patterns. Charcoal dot shown above is short on sizes, but most solids like navy, black, “lifeguard red”, kettlebell yellow, and more have all sizes at post time. These do have a tendency to sell through though, as they’re both designed and built right.

Hot damn that looks perfect. And under $200. Timex has been on a roll lately, and their just released “Icons” collection is no joke. A dress chronograph that’s both subtle and has some presence, the Waterbury Metropolitan’s cream dial should give the vintage-y vibe without the cost, and the aged-looking leather strap should go great with all sorts of smart casual to dressed up looks. Plus that strap has quick release pins, and it’s easy to see how the watch would also look great on a black leather strap to match black dress shoes/belt when needed. Full review in the works as we have one on the way.

Jason Bourne meets… She’s all That? Or the one where Q gets angry… even though Rami Malek played the last baddie and not Q.

“YOU CAN’T KILL PEOPLE YOU’RE JUST A DECODER!”

Says you, farmer Frank, but that “bird” has a serious (wish)bone to pick. Hat tip to all the dreamer avians setting out to prove the doubters wrong.

Anyway, looks like good fun, this watching a button-down-collar bust some backsides.

Heads up: These, bizarrely, don’t have a vent in the rear. It’s probably why they’ve moved into the BR sale section so fast. Got in person with one and that’s when the “hey ma, no vent!” became apparent. But they still wear and move well. All patch pockets + no vent makes it kinda feel and wear like something in between a regular blazer and a chore coat. Which is more than fine for a lot of us. The pre-washed fabric and unconstructed nature means they look good with an OCBD, polo, or even t-shirt. The sleeve cuff buttons ARE functional, so be aware of that, as many find functioning sleeve cuff buttons to be a deal breaker because they can be an expensive-pain to tailor. But if you’re looking for a more casual fit/overall presentation, then that’s less of a problem here compared to a more sharply tailored, wool jacket.

Note: These are a pre-order/crowdfunding campaign. Estimated delivery date is June/July.

A USA manufactured $3500 iPhone doesn’t seem fiscally likely for most (all?) of us, but ~$21ish per Made in the USA t-shirt could be in the cards for some. 100% organic cotton. 5 oz fabric, garment dyed, and body has a slight taper. Cut and sewn in California.

