50% off J. Crew Shorts and Tees deal, Rothy’s Sale, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Yes we’re starting off this week’s sales handful with a mention of something that’s not on sale. But Crown & Buckle rarely if ever runs sales, and this is precisely the time of year a lot of us are swapping out the leather strap on a favorite watch for a more warm-weather-friendly NATO strap. And C&B’s Supreme NATOs are worth every penny. They feel great, look awesome, and the hardware is exceptionally well machined. Available in 19, 20, 21, and 22mm widths. 20mm is pretty standard, but make sure you either look-up or measure your watch’s lug width. You’d be surprised how many 22mm or even 21mm lug-width watches are out there.

Bit of a limited selection, but it does include their excellent tech-shorts. And yes those tech-shorts make a “swish swish” noise when you walk, but they’re lightweight and comfortable enough that many of us just don’t care. 50% off deal is set to expire today, 4/17/25.

J. Crew extended their previous promo (picks here) minus the $20 off chinos deal. Those are back to full price. And if past is prologue, that’s where they’ll be stuck for the foreseeable future.

If you despise the feeling of sweaty feet, then Rothy’s could very much be for you. These are the soft, breathable loafers, slip-ons, and sneakers with uppers knit from recycled plastic bottles. They’re machine washable too. If you get your fit right, they’re absurdly comfortable. Do follow their fit advice though, which is shown under the sizes on each product page, as some of their models can run small. And final means final. No returns or exchanges. So if you’re new to them, splurge on a full price model before you fully commit. Outbound shipping is free, and returns on non-final sale styles will set you back a $4.99 return label.

Legit further price drops on a lot of stuff over at Nordstrom Rack. Those gray plaid sportcoats were just $50 more expensive. I know this, because I just bought one at the higher price. Yay. Remember that as this is Nordstrom’s off-price/clear-it-out store, free shipping and free returns on everything does not apply. Free shipping only kicks in at $89, and returns are only free if you can get it over to a brick and mortar Rack or mainline Nordstrom location. Size and color selection is scattered at best, as this seems like real end-of-clearance stuff.

Also worth a mention: