10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Cheap Tees, $50ish Bushacre 3s, & more

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

On clearance at Macy’s and getting an extra 30% off thanks to that VIP code. See the full in-person here for how they compare to the old Bushacre 2, the original Desert Boot, and the refreshed Desert Boot. Spoiler: They’re much more comfortable than the old Bushacre 2.

Part of GAP’s half-off event and getting an additional 10% off with the code TREAT. Because sometimes (often?) you don’t want some super on-trend heavyweight tee, or to spend tons of money on a hyper-expensive wool performance t-shirt. Instead you may just be looking to buy, wear, and enjoy a smooth, jersey knit, 100% cotton t-shirt.

Clubmaster looks without the name-brand cost, while also being an obvious upgrade in the hand (and on your face) compared to cheaper, rickety, bargain-bin knock offs. Acetate and metal frames. Spring hinges are super comfortable. 50mm lenses don’t wear overly small. Should fit most average to smaller sized heads. Also available in black as shown at the very top of the post.

Wait, what? Old Navy made what appears to be a decent looking warm weather sportcoat? Just about a 50/50 blend of linen and cotton. So you get the texture and breathability of linen but with hopefully enough cotton blended in to keep it from feeling paper-thin. Sleeve cuffs appear to be functional (drat) but at such a cheap price, it might be worth taking a swing at to see if the sleeves hit your wrists in a close-enough spot (1/4″ shirt cuff showing when arms are at your sides is ideal). Not sure about making it a full suit as shown in the model image, but it could be a real cheap winner when worn as a stand alone sportcoat with chinos, oxford, or performance trousers.

For those who have an occasion coming up which calls for a necktie, the spring and summer shifts in weather may lead us to wanting to try a floral pattern. Yet a lot of us steer clear of the primary color “ditsy” style florals that flood the market this time of year. These ties are muted, increase the base-color-space in between each flower, and the 40% silk/60% cotton texture is 100% warm weather wedding/event appropriate. Made in Italy.

Something to wear with one of those Italian neckties. Gotta love it when a brand calls something “premium” and then gives no evidence to support such claims. But! Being that this is mainline Nordstrom, one would think these dress shirts are pretty good. Especially for the reasonable price. On sale over at Nordstrom Rack, so they won’t ship for free (unless your total purchase is more than $89) and returns are only free if you can get them back to a brick and mortar Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack location.

If you’re the type who prefers to wear dark colors like navy, charcoal, and black year round (me too), you may find yourself in that annual period of feeling a little out of place as most others start turning to brighter/fresher colors. No matter. Stick to your true dark stuff, and work in something lighter and brighter… on your wrist. Crown & Buckle’s Supreme NATO straps to the rescue. Specifically this “greige” and white striped option. Seiko SPB143 obviously not included.

Obligatory mention as they’re 50% off through tomorrow (4/2). Slim or straight fit. Fully stocked in “Panther” gray, “A Shore Thing” light stone, and “Classic Navy” which really leans more dark steel blue. They’re as close as one will find to lululemon’s ABC warpstreme pants for a truly affordable price. Unlike the lululemon, there’s no gusset on the Old Navy pants. And while it’s close, the fabric isn’t quite identical. But they’re awfully close.

For when you need to dress up a little but lace-ups seem a little too stuffy, go with sleek loafers. And for seventy bucks (plus shipping as they’re on sale at Nordstrom Rack), Nordstrom’s Dino should fit that bill nicely. Expect similar quality to their in-house oxfords reviewed over here. Just make sure they’re broken in before you wear them for any extended periods of time away from home. That goes for all loafers. But especially cheaper ones.

Keeping your guard up because it’s April Fool’s – (Priceless)

Reminder: The knuckleheads are out in force today. Beware social media posts and promo emails about invisible pants, sun-dial wrist watches, and other nonsense. Bah humbug.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.