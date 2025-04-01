1 Sale, 5 Outfits: J. Crew Up to 40% off select & $20 off Chinos

J. Crew: Up to 40% off select full price | $20 off Stretch Washed Chinos
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can act as inspiration. Here’s five clickable outfits we mined mostly from J. Crew’s up to 40% off (or thereabouts depending on the item) plus $20 off their usually-excluded chinos event. That’s quite the mouthful, no? Anyway, head here for the original, easy to tap/click picks.
Vacation mode
J. Crew:
Shirt: Short-sleeve Striped Linen Shirt – $56.50 ($98)
Pants: Classic-fit Linen Trouser – $76.50 ($128)
Sunglasses: Perry Sunglasses – $46.50 ($79.50)
Others:
Watch: Timex Q GMT – $219
Belt: JCF Suede-Tip Belt – $35.50
Shoes: Made in Italy Astorflex Travel Loafers – $198
Chinos Chukkas Polo
J. Crew:
Polo: Sueded Cotton Polo Shirt – $29.50 ($49.50)
Chinos: Stretch Chino Pant – $69.50 ($89.50)
(*cheap option: Old Navy – $22 (50% off through Sun 4/13)
Chukkas: Made in Italy MacAlister – $168 (not on sale. drat.)
(chukkas reviewed here)
Belt: Italian Pull-up Leather Belt – $44.50 ($75)
Other:
Sunglasses: Made in Italy Montblanc – $89.98 ($370)
Watch: Seiko 5 Sports Auto – $260
Socks: USA Made Darn Tough – $25
Spring/Summertime Blues
J. Crew:
Blazer: Unstructured Irish Cotton-Linen Jacket – $199.50 ($298)
Shirt: Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt – $52.50 ($89.50)
Pants: Stretch Chinos – $69.50 ($89.50)
Belt: Leather Round-buckle Dress Belt – $39.50 ($69.50)
Shoes: Camden Leather Sole Loafers – $174.50 ($248)
Others:
Watch: Invicta 1953 Automatic – $127.99 (review here)
Watch Strap: Crown & Buckle – $38
Sunglasses: Kent Wang Aviators – $55
Shorts Sneakers Tee
J. Crew:
T-shirt: Broken-in T-shirt – $19.50 ($36.50)
Shorts: 8.5″ Linen Short – $52.50 ($89.50)
Shoes: Leather Court Sneakers – $89.50 ($148)
Others:
Sunglasses: Carfia (via Amazon) – $29
Belt: JCF Suede – $35.50
Watch: Timex 39mm Heritage Chrono – $259
Party Season
J. Crew:
Suit Jacket: Grey Italian Wool Jacket – $359.50 ($550)
Suit Trousers: Grey Italian Wool Trousers – $159.50 ($250)
Shirt: Bowery Wrinkle-free Dress Shirt – $56.50 ($98)
Pocket Square: Italian Silk Dot – $22.50 ($39.50)
Socks: Micro Stripe Socks – $9.50 ($16.50)
Shoes: Ludlow Tassel Loafers – $186.50 ($269)
Belt: Italian Leather Dress Belt – $39.50 ($69.50)
Others:
Sunglasses: WMP Standard – $45
Watch: Dan Henry – $290
BONUS: Extra 60% off Final Sale Edition
Note: J. Crew is running a 1-day extra 60% off final sale items deal w/ code SPRING
But final means no returns or exchanges.
J. Crew:
Blazer: Ludlow Legacy – $159.99 FINAL ($450) (review here)
Shirt: Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt – $52.50 ($89.50)
Jeans: Straight-fit jean in medium wash – $25.99 FINAL ($128)
“or whatever your favorite dark wash denim happens to be”
Others:
Watch: Orient Ray – $157
Watch Strap: Crown & Buckle Supreme Nato – $38
Socks: Darn Tough “The Standard” Socks – $26
Belt: LL Bean Classic Belt – $44.95
Boots: Rhodes Harrison – $132 ($220)
The Up to 40% off select full price + $20 off chinos event is set to expire this upcoming Monday, 4/14/25.
The Extra 60% off one-day deal with code SPRING ends Sunday 4/13/25.