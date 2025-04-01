1 Sale, 5 Outfits: J. Crew Up to 40% off select & $20 off Chinos

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can act as inspiration. Here’s five clickable outfits we mined mostly from J. Crew’s up to 40% off (or thereabouts depending on the item) plus $20 off their usually-excluded chinos event. That’s quite the mouthful, no? Anyway, head here for the original, easy to tap/click picks.

Vacation mode

J. Crew:

Shirt: Short-sleeve Striped Linen Shirt – $56.50 ($98)

Pants: Classic-fit Linen Trouser – $76.50 ($128)

Sunglasses: Perry Sunglasses – $46.50 ($79.50)



Others:

Watch: Timex Q GMT – $219

Belt: JCF Suede-Tip Belt – $35.50

Shoes: Made in Italy Astorflex Travel Loafers – $198

J. Crew:

Polo: Sueded Cotton Polo Shirt – $29.50 ($49.50)

Chinos: Stretch Chino Pant – $69.50 ($89.50)

(*cheap option: Old Navy – $22 (50% off through Sun 4/13)

Chukkas: Made in Italy MacAlister – $168 (not on sale. drat.)

(chukkas reviewed here)

Belt: Italian Pull-up Leather Belt – $44.50 ($75)

Other:

Sunglasses: Made in Italy Montblanc – $89.98 ($370)

Watch: Seiko 5 Sports Auto – $260

Socks: USA Made Darn Tough – $25

J. Crew:

Blazer: Unstructured Irish Cotton-Linen Jacket – $199.50 ($298)

Shirt: Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt – $52.50 ($89.50)

Pants: Stretch Chinos – $69.50 ($89.50)

Belt: Leather Round-buckle Dress Belt – $39.50 ($69.50)

Shoes: Camden Leather Sole Loafers – $174.50 ($248)



Others:

Watch: Invicta 1953 Automatic – $127.99 (review here)

Watch Strap: Crown & Buckle – $38

Sunglasses: Kent Wang Aviators – $55

Shorts Sneakers Tee

J. Crew:

T-shirt: Broken-in T-shirt – $19.50 ($36.50)

Shorts: 8.5″ Linen Short – $52.50 ($89.50)

Shoes: Leather Court Sneakers – $89.50 ($148)

Others:

Sunglasses: Carfia (via Amazon) – $29

Belt: JCF Suede – $35.50

Watch: Timex 39mm Heritage Chrono – $259



Party Season

J. Crew:

Suit Jacket: Grey Italian Wool Jacket – $359.50 ($550)

Suit Trousers: Grey Italian Wool Trousers – $159.50 ($250)

Shirt: Bowery Wrinkle-free Dress Shirt – $56.50 ($98)

Pocket Square: Italian Silk Dot – $22.50 ($39.50)

Socks: Micro Stripe Socks – $9.50 ($16.50)

Shoes: Ludlow Tassel Loafers – $186.50 ($269)

Belt: Italian Leather Dress Belt – $39.50 ($69.50)



Others:

Sunglasses: WMP Standard – $45

Watch: Dan Henry – $290



Note: J. Crew is running a 1-day extra 60% off final sale items deal w/ code SPRING

But final means no returns or exchanges.



J. Crew:

Blazer: Ludlow Legacy – $159.99 FINAL ($450) (review here)

Shirt: Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt – $52.50 ($89.50)

Jeans: Straight-fit jean in medium wash – $25.99 FINAL ($128)

“or whatever your favorite dark wash denim happens to be”

Others:

Watch: Orient Ray – $157

Watch Strap: Crown & Buckle Supreme Nato – $38

Socks: Darn Tough “The Standard” Socks – $26

Belt: LL Bean Classic Belt – $44.95

Boots: Rhodes Harrison – $132 ($220)

The Up to 40% off select full price + $20 off chinos event is set to expire this upcoming Monday, 4/14/25.

The Extra 60% off one-day deal with code SPRING ends Sunday 4/13/25.