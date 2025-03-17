Steal Alert: J. Crew Factory 17% off + additional 20% off $100+ stacking deal

Lucky indeed. Nothing like getting a snail mail flyer from J. Crew Factory on St. Patrick’s Day, only to find out it’s stacking with their one-day 17% off LUCKY code:

BESTDRSESED does stack with the one-day St. Patrick’s day LUCKY code.

Thanks Mr. Postman!!

Combines for an extra 33.6% off

Note that the 17% off code LUCKY is set to expire tonight (3/17), but the 20% off $100+ deal BESTDRESSED is scheduled to run clear through April 30th.

OUTTA THE WAY, CHUCK T. J. Crew Factory has a fistful of shamrocks and they’re not messing around.

JCF’s take on the knit blazer/swazer thing. Does appear to have some structure. And cotton based instead of all poly based. So cautiously expect these to be affordable versions of the Bonobos Jetsetter knit blazer.

A hard to pass up deal on some smart dress trousers. 58% polyester/40% wool/2% elastane blend. Four colors. And they come in a couple different inseam lengths, so if you’re lucky, you may be able to skip any extra post-purchase tailoring. A mere fifty cents north of the extra 20% off threshold ($100), so a max deal this time around.

Too early for camp mocs? Perhaps. Yet those look awfully similar to the excellent mainline J. Crew suede camp mocs from a couple years ago. And if they’re like their autumnal suede boot brothers from last season, they could be serious winners. But it’s a bit of a gamble with shoes at this price.

Full review here. That’s a very, very good price for this blazer. Hasn’t dipped this low in quite a while if memory serves. 40% wool, 29% poly, 28% viscose, 3% elastane mid-weight twill exterior. Fully lined. 100% poly back & front. 51% poly/49% viscose sleeve lining. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons which are easier to tailor. Size shown above is an off-the-rack/untailored 40R on 5’10″/185.

70% cotton/16% viscose/12% lyocell/2% elastane. So an educated guess is that this might have more of a soft hand feel than a rugged feel to the fabric.

Works out to $39.18 per pair once you apply both codes. These appear to be J. Crew Factory’s take on BR’s popular Core Temp pants. Description reads: “TruTemp365 fabric offers year-round comfort in warm or cool weather with temperature-regulating technology.” Ah yes, yee ole’ “temperature regulating technology.” Like a smart thermostat, but for your butt. Slim or straight fits. Lots of colors ready for the warmer weather ahead. You will have to buy two pairs to use and therefor stack that extra 20% off $100+ deal.

Like a slightly more affordable version of mainline J. Crew’s Portuguese cotton/linen sportcoat. Although this one is 100% linen, so it’ll wrinkle more. Like, a lot more. Does have a matching pair of trousers if you want to make a suit, but it’ll be easier on the eyes if you instead pair the jacket with, say, a simple pair of those TruTemp chinos in gray or off white.

The J. Crew 17% off code LUCKY is set to expire today, 3/17/25. But the stacking 20% off $100+ code BESTDRESSED is set to run through 4/30.