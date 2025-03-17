Steal Alert: Charles Tyrwhitt 27% off

NOTE: Some but not all customers have to put the code GOLD in at checkout, while others are getting the 27% off automatically with that discount already reflected on the Charles Tyrhwitt site. CT can be famously finicky like that.

Charles Tyrwhitt, they of the perpetual multi-buy dress shirt deals and USPS postcard coupons… really does make good stuff. Good, mid-priced stuff like blazers, shoes, sweaters, etc. Remember good mid-priced stuff? Not a lot of brands are still making good mid-priced stuff anymore.

And 27% off that good stuff is about as good as it gets for these items that aren’t shirts. For context, they did 25% off for Black Friday last year. So yes, gold indeed.

A reminder that since Charles Tyrwhitt stuff ships from the UK, shipping can be a bit steep/a shock to the wallet at checkout (usually $14.95 for basic US delivery). And when combined with a potential $9.95 pre-paid label for any returns (exchanges are free), that’s an understandable disincentive for most. But hey, at least their goods aren’t coming from Canada or Mexico.

Ready? Stay gold, and let’s get to the picks…

According to CT these wheelhouse, foundational navy blazers have been upgraded for 2025 with a stretch-wool merino fabric. Year-round weight, canvas chest piece construction, double back vents, non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons for easy tailoring tweaks, and available in slim or classic fit.

Simple cap toes or brogue detailing. Lots of colors. Why they put both the simple cap toes and the Strand-like half-brogues on the same product page, who knows. But if you bounce around between different colors you’ll see all the options.

Wasn’t expecting these to be made in England, but that’ll work. Tan, black, or a chocolate with that distinct saffiano texture as shown above.

Super smart. A showerproof, simple mac-jacket with a stand collar, and comes with a good looking detachable vest for extra warmth. Wear the vest and the mac while it’s still cold. Wear just the mac for spring and summer rainy days. Use the vest on its own as you wish. Not bad.

No vest. Just a timeless mac. Standard/traditional collar here. The Brits certainly do know something about rain.

Spring and summer sportcoats. An almost 50/50 blend of linen and cotton so you get the texture and summeriness of linen, while retaining a bit of relative wrinkle resistance (compared to all linen) with the cotton. These are fully lined, so they won’t be nearly as breezy as an unlined or half lined blazer. But still, nice looking jackets for under $300.

And some smart, spring/summer suede shoes to go with those sportcoats.

Wears like a cardigan, cut like a blazer. The definition of “swazer” (sweater blazer). Good to have on hand at home, or the office if you have a “the office” in your life.

Loafer season is once again upon us. Leather or suede. Leather soles. Shape looks to hit that nice midpoint between Weejuns and overly pointy “elf” shoes circa 2004. Translation: they’re just right.

For those who prefer super unstructured jackets. Navy or gray. 100% wool. Along with the soft construction, patch pockets on the lower half help keep it casual.

Basic dress trousers that kindly come with inseam options of 30″, 32″, 34″, or an unhemmed 38″. You can also have them custom hem the inseam for you before they ship for an extra charge of $17.95.

For those who believe half-zip sweaters only go half way because that’s why half-zip sweaters are literally called half-zips. Sometimes you want the ease of a layer you can take easily on and off, without pulling it up over your head. (*Uncle Jesse Voice*) Watch the hair!

Because while a 4-season wool blazer is the foundation, there are plenty of uses for smooth cotton sport jackets. They dress outfits down just enough, look great with jeans and other 5-pocket pants, and do really well dressing up polo shirts. That… and they’re cheaper than wool. 97% cotton / 3% stretch.

For those that like a classic tassel on their summery suede loafers. Also available in brown or black smooth leather.

All merino. Three colors. A menswear classic.

No one is getting outta here without a suede chukka mention.

The Charles Tyrwhitt 27% off deal is set to expire today, 3/17/25.