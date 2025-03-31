Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Old Navy 50% off, Macy’s Watches Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Surprisingly few exclusions on this one. Those Tech Hybrid 5-pockets are as close as one will find to lululemon’s ABC warpstreme pants for a truly affordable price. Unlike the lululemon though, there’s no gusset on the Old Navy pants. And while they’re close, the fabric isn’t quite identical. 50% off is set to end Wednesday night.

The Pick: Made in Italy Sneakers – $249

No waiting months for these. They’ve got them in stock and with most sizes available at post time. The catch is you’ll pay $50 more than if you participated in a pre-order crowdfunding campaign. Not cheap, these. But sneaker heads who want a true minimalist white sneaker made with premium materials may give these a real strong look. Full grain Nappa leather. Calfskin lined. Italian-made Margom rubber sole “is cemented internally and reinforced with 360° stitching to the upper.” Fancy.

Select watches include full price models as well as a bunch that are already on sale. No Hamiltons though. The days of Macy’s including Hamilton watches in their occasional applicable codes are long gone. Nice to see some new arrivals though. And a reminder that as Macy’s is an authorized dealer, it’s much safer than buying from a sketchy gray market dealer. Macy’s and other authorized dealers should provide you with a manufacturer’s warranty card.

Yes, even the “icon” colors are 30% off. Those are almost universally excluded from any sales or codes. The Weekday Warriors are one of their bestsellers. They’re still Bonobos, with the free shipping and returns, all the fits, etc… but they’re Back-to-Office appropriate. Machine washable, wrinkle resistant, smooth and sharp.

Also worth a mention: