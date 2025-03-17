Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Bambino 38 Steal, Bonobos double sale stuff, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

And as this is mainline Nordstrom (not The Rack) there’s no minimum for free shipping. Everything ships and returns for free. Even the beanies. They’ll chuck one of those in a shipping envelope for you, no charge. Or heck, you may even get a box. A BOX!

As low as you’ll find for this silver stunner. Ships fast with Prime AND sold by Amazon at post time. So no sketchy 3rd party sellers, until Amazon sells out of their stock and then all bets are off. Always, always, always check the seller on Amazon before making a purchase (on anything). The Orient Bambino 38mm is a more classically sized dress watch which still fits most wrist sizes (shown above on a 7.5″ wrist). Classy, simple dial and black leather strap are great for more formal or conservative events. Reviewed here.

Full original picks can be found here. But as those picks are almost entirely full price/new arrivals, figured it was a good idea to include some stuff already on sale and thus getting an extra 25% off. A warning: The Bonobos sale section combines both their regular sale and final sale stock. Watch out for final sale items, as there are plenty. Anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. And sometimes items can change to final sale depending on which color or pattern you’re after.

Also worth a mention: