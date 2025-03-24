Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Filson Briefcase Sale, BRF does F&F too, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Almost nothing in the mens-styleosphere has been hit harder by inflation than Filson’s legendary Rugged Twill Original Briefcases. And they rarely put them on sale. So while almost $350 is still pretty steep to a lot of us, something is something! Available in tan, otter green, or the navy shown above. Note that there are a lot of people big-mad in the reviews section because this most recent version, while still made in the USA, has done away with the little interior organizer pockets for pens and business cards. Looks like it still has dividers, but… yeah. Hey at least it ships and returns for free.

Billed as 50% off + an additional 20% off. But that additional 20% comes off the marked down half-off price, so, that works out to a total of 60% off MSRP. Which is still really good for Banana Republic’s step-down, more affordable brand BR Factory. Like mainline Banana, this is set to run through this Sunday the 30th.

Amazon runs three sale events a year: Prime Day in July, “Prime Big Deal Days” in October (aka Prime Day 2), and this one in early spring. Their “Big Spring Sale.” What Amazon lacks in creativity for naming their sales, they make up for in directness and variety of inventory. Like… gasoline (wtf?). And while there aren’t usually any Men’s Style home runs on sale, it’s always worth a look. We’ll cover it tomorrow morning.

Also worth a mention: