Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – BR Factory 60% off, Allen Edmonds Suede Trunk Show, & more

BR Factory’s peak discounts usually hit in the mid 60s, and can verrrrry rarely hit 70% off, but if it’s 60% or more, it’s very very good. Especially since their new spring arrivals are starting to land. Billed as 50% off + an additional 20% off, “the maths” say that works off to sixty percent off full ticket. So here we are. Deal is set to end today, 2/18/25.

As it’s a trunk show (a limited time usually once a year event) it only lasts through March 3rd. So while there’s no discount (because supply is limited) it’s still worth a bit of a fun flutter of a mention. Here’s how this works:

You pick one of 8 shoe/boot styles: Boots: Liverpool chelseas and Chandler Chukkas Shoes: Strand “verse”, Randolph Loafers, Trevor Plain Toes, etc.

You pick one of 8 different shades of rich, saturated, Charles F. Stead suede: Terracotta, Cabernet, Deep Sea, Chocolate Brown, Dark Olive, Tan, etc…

They custom make your shoes.

So yeah. Spendy. But if you love suede and love GOOD suede, then Charles F. Stead is probably a name you’re familiar with.

Set to end tomorrow, Wednesday the 19th. And they’ve added a few (key word: few) things over the weekend too. Worth a look if you like Brooks Brothers but have to wait for when their “sale’s on sale” like many of us do.

