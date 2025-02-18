Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – BR Factory 60% off, Allen Edmonds Suede Trunk Show, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
BR Factory: 60% off most
- KNIT Poly/Rayon/Spandex Sportcoats – $104 ($260) 3 colors, also shown very top of post
- Slim Travel 5-Pocket Pants – $38 ($95) lots of colors
- 100% Merino Quarter Zips – $38 ($95) 4 colors
- Slim-Straight Lived in Chinos – $34 ($85) 5 colors
- Heritage Bomber – $60 ($150)
- Slim Travel 5-Pocket Pants – $38 ($95) again, lots of colors
BR Factory’s peak discounts usually hit in the mid 60s, and can verrrrry rarely hit 70% off, but if it’s 60% or more, it’s very very good. Especially since their new spring arrivals are starting to land. Billed as 50% off + an additional 20% off, “the maths” say that works off to sixty percent off full ticket. So here we are. Deal is set to end today, 2/18/25.
Allen Edmonds: Charles F. Stead Suede Trunk Show
- Randolph 2.0 Penny Loafer in C.F. Stead Suede – $495
- Chandler Chukkas in C.F. Stead Suede – $575
- Strand “Verse” Oxfords in C.F. Stead Suede – $495
As it’s a trunk show (a limited time usually once a year event) it only lasts through March 3rd. So while there’s no discount (because supply is limited) it’s still worth a bit of a fun flutter of a mention. Here’s how this works:
- You pick one of 8 shoe/boot styles:
- Boots: Liverpool chelseas and Chandler Chukkas
- Shoes: Strand “verse”, Randolph Loafers, Trevor Plain Toes, etc.
- You pick one of 8 different shades of rich, saturated, Charles F. Stead suede:
- Terracotta, Cabernet, Deep Sea, Chocolate Brown, Dark Olive, Tan, etc…
- They custom make your shoes.
So yeah. Spendy. But if you love suede and love GOOD suede, then Charles F. Stead is probably a name you’re familiar with.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Clearance Items
- Grey Merino Wool Gingham Sportcoat – $262.49 ($598) three fits
- Slim Fit Five-Pocket Stretch Corduroy Pants – $44.99 ($118)
- Madras Cotton Pocket Square – $18.74 ($55)
- Suede Hayden Camp Chukkas – $93.74 ($248)
- Fine Merino Wool Half Zips – $74.99 ($198) select colors
- Checked Sport Coat in Hopsack Wool – $262.49 ($598) three fits
Set to end tomorrow, Wednesday the 19th. And they’ve added a few (key word: few) things over the weekend too. Worth a look if you like Brooks Brothers but have to wait for when their “sale’s on sale” like many of us do.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: Extra 50% off final sale items w/ SHOPNOW is still running.
- Rancourt: Their annual pre-order wholesale price event is still going on. Remember that these won’t ship until late June/early July.
- Nordstrom: New Items added to their winter sale